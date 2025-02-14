Kate Hudson knows a thing or two about pulling off a statement gown. Hudson, whose backless yellow dress from the 2000s rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days forever has a place in cinema history, proved that once again at last night’s Running Point premiere. She wore a reflective champagne confection that was slit all the way up her legs.

Hudson slipped into a dramatic Roberto Cavalli look by Fausto Puglisi for the Los Angeles event. Not only did Hudson’s dress feature two thigh-high slits (and a lengthy train), it had an equally daring neckline. The dress’s halter neckline drifted down to Hudson’s waist and was held together by rope-like detailing along the bust. With a dress that commanded as much attention as this Cavalli number did, Hudson opted to keep the styling simple. She accessorized with a dainty diamond necklace, a few cocktail rings, and wore her signature blonde hair in a pin-straight style.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An excess of skin is a Cavalli signature and Hudson’s dress had plenty. Jimmy Choo pumps in gold added some height to her look.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

In Running Point, Hudson plays a “reformed party girl [who] must prove herself as a businesswoman when she’s unexpectedly put in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.” The actress wears mostly CEO-style suits and heels throughout the series (created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling), which are a far cry from the va-va-voom look she wore to last night’s premiere.

For all the fuss that’s been made about method dressing, Hudson could have easily slipped on some tailoring and called it a day—especially considering how full suits (and ties) are trending among women in Hollywood currently. But it’s clear the actress stuck to what simply works last night. From the risqué statement gown to the natural, dewy glam, this premiere look is pure Hudson.