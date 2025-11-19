The Royal Variety Performance is a rather campy affair, but that didn’t prevent Kate Middleton from bringing her signature poise and polish to the annual event this evening. Arriving at London’s Royal Albert Hall with her husband, Prince William, the Princess of Wales exuded classic elegance in a holiday-ready look.

Middleton, who skipped out on last year’s event while recovering from chemotherapy treatment, picked out an emerald green gown from Talbot Runhof for the occasion. It featured a ruched, off-the-shoulder neckline, a fitted bodice, and a maxi skirt with a slight flare. The princess accessorized with a sparkling Jenny Packham clutch, matching dark green heels, and a pair of sentimental earrings. She wore the Greville diamond chandelier earrings, which were created by Cartier and gifted to the late Queen Elizabeth by her friend Dame Margaret Greville. Middleton previously showed off the jewels back in 2023. Prince William, meanwhile, stayed classic in a dark green tuxedo and bow tie with velvet accents.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Royal Variety Performance, first established in 1960, is a televised spectacle that raises money for the Royal Variety Charity. This year’s edition, hosted by will be hosted by English comedian Jason Manford, will have performances from Laufey, Jessie J, Laufey, and Paddington The Musical, and the West End cast of Les Misérables in honor of the show’s 40th anniversary. The Waleses are scheduled to meet with performers following the event, something that’s become tradition since the event’s inception.

Here’s a look at who they’ll be greeting tonight.

Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The occasion has created some iconic meet-and-greet moments in the past. The Prince and Princess of Wales have attended the show a total of six times now, with a memorable debut back in 2014. That year, Middleton—then pregnant with Princess Charlotte—wore a black Diane von Furstenberg dress with lace accents. One Direction had performed at the event, and the Waleses mingled with the former boy band, including Harry Styles, backstage.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Royal watchers will also remember that the Royal Variety Performance is where the late Queen Elizabeth memorably greeted the Spice Girls—dressed to the nines in plunging cocktail dresses and stage wear.