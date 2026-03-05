Today, Kate Middleton stepped out in Leicester today to celebrate the spring festival of Holi with the British Indian community. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that she already had a choice item in her wardrobe for the occasion.

Holi traditionally calls for white clothing, so the Princess of Wales opted for a bespoke Chris Kerr that she had previously worn for her annual Christmas carol service in 2023. Back then, she paired it with a color coordinated sweater and pants, but the pleated cream dress from Ralph Lauren she wore today felt more appropriate for a spring festival. Upon her arrival, she was given a “mala,” a necklace made of roses and pearls, which is a symbol of respect and honor in Indian culture. She completed her look with with Sézane’s “Dina” earrings and Emmy London’s “Natasha” clutch.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton is no stranger to recycling pieces. Over the years, she’s made it a habit to give items in her wardrobe a new life, whether it be a dotted tea dress à la Princess Diana or this very Chris Kerr number that she debuted with high-waisted trousers and a matching blouse in 2023. The concept of rewearing fashion isn’t new among royals—it was a favorite pastime of both Diana and Queen Elizabeth II—but it has picked it up in popularity among the celebrity set of late, too.

With her knowing nod to Holi’s tradition of wearing white, the Princess proved, yet again, that her approach to royal style is as thoughtful as it is sustainable.