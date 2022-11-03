Kate Moss Danced the Night Away in a Completely Sheer Dress

Friends of Saint Laurent showed up in droves to the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards on Wednesday to support the brand’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, who was being honored at the event. Hailey Bieber, Shalom Harlow, Amber Valletta, and more showed up in their slinkiest dresses, but it was Kate Moss who stood out among the group, for obvious reasons.

The model attended the event, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, wearing a light olive green dress from Vaccarello’s recent spring/summer 2023 collection. The top featured a draped torso with a keyhole cutout, and a hood casually propped on the model’s head. The simple skirt was completely sheer, revealing a black thong underneath. Moss decorated the dress with Saint Laurent chunky bangles, as well as large chandelier earrings, an arm cuff, and a long necklace featuring a large crystal. Black platform ankle boots finished the ensemble.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At one point during the event, Moss took the stage in order to present Vacarello with the Fashion Innovator Award. The two embraced before heading back to their table, where Valletta and Bieber were waiting to celebrate Vacarello’s success. For her part, Bieber wore a black, long-sleeve dress with ruching across the torso, while Valletta wore another dress from the spring/summer collection, which also played on the recently re-emerging hooded trend.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following the event, the party continued, and Vacarello was there to document Moss in a series of videos, showing off the completely open back of the dress while dancing at the afterparty with Charlotte Gainsbourg by her side.

Vacarello and Moss then closed out the night with a kiss, solidifying their close relationship. Hopefully, they found some time throughout the night to plan their next public appearance together. Between this, and Moss’ epic arrival at Vacarello’s spring/summer show, where she oozed glamour in sheer black mini dress and fur coat dragging behind her, the two have a pretty good track record.

Instagram/@anthonyvacarello