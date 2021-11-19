Kate Moss is known for so many things—her iconic career, her bohemian rocker style, and her relationships with fashion’s other big names. It’s thanks to these connections to designers and brands that Moss is also known for always getting her hands on the latest popular bag, from the Balenciaga Flat Brass Shoulder Bag (the original Motorcycle Bag) to pretty much every Stella McCartney design ever created. Moss even dabbled in the handbag game herself when she partnered with Longchamp on a collection years ago, and you know she wore every one of her designs out and about for the paparazzi to photograph. Having been in the public eye for so long means we’ve seen Moss carry every bag imaginable. It has become clear that while she loves the classics and seems to have enough Birkins to last a lifetime, it’s her more esoteric choices, like the Genevieve Jones Kate Fringe Shoulder Bag, that make Moss a true bag icon.
Unsurprisingly, Moss has a small collection of Birkins, which includes both a white and red colorway, in addition to the classic black.
Louis Vuitton SC Sofia Coppola Satchel
The Sofia Coppola Satchel has proven to be a favorite for Moss. The model also has a gray velvet version of the bag, which she has been spotted carrying many times over the years.
The only thing Moss likes more than a Saint Laurent bag is this classic flap silhouette.
Saint Laurent Small Le 61 Convertible Crossbody Bag
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
This Le 61 Crossbody is one of the more modern bags in Moss’s collection.
Saint Laurent Classic Duffel
Moss loves a good duffle and she is often seen carrying this streamlined, Saint Laurent bag.
Moss has been a fan of Saint Laurent for a while. Here she is with the Easy Tote in 2008.
Saint Laurent Downtown Tote
Williams Richard/FilmMagic
The model also loves a bag with a little texture—take this Saint Laurent Downtown Tote.
Chanel Classic Small Flap Bag
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bella Freud
Not only does Moss love her classic Chanel Flap bag, but she also has many similar styles to this timeless piece.
One of those styles is the 2.55 Reissue, which is very similar to the original bag.
Chanel Alligator Jumbo Double Flap Black
And then there’s the Alligator Jumbo Double Flap Black, which adds some fun texture to the usually-padded bag.
Balenciaga Papier Elaphe Python Bag
Not all of Moss’ bags are black, or even monochrome, as seen by this Balenciaga tote.
Balencaga Flat Brass Shoulder Bag
Danny Martindale/Wireimage
Before there was the Balenciaga Motorcycle Bag, there was the Flat Brass Shoulder Bag.
Moss has proven that there’s no such thing as too many duffles. The Loewe Amazona is another one of her favorites.
Longchamp Mademoiselle Shoulder Bag
Moss is a big fan on Longchamp’s bags and she has always supported the brand at their shows.
Longchamp Mademoiselle Crossbody Bag
Moss loved the Mademoiselle collection so much, she got a crossbody version as well.
Kate Moss x Longchamp Clutch Bag
Mark Robert Milan/FilmMagic
Moss’ close relationship with Longchamp eventually resulted in a collaboration. The model came out with a collection of bags for the brand, including this blue croc clutch.
Kate Moss x Longchamp Gloucester Duffel
TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Moss’ Longchamp collection also included this duffle, which the model proved to love. She also has it in brown and carries it often.
JJ/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Moss is also a big fan of British leather goods brand, Mulberry. She has been seen carrying their bags many times over the years.
The front section of Moss’ Mulberry Willow Tote actually detaches and becomes a clutch, which the model also loves to carry around.
Mulberry Piccadilly Leather Holdall
TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Moss has this large holdall in both black and brown.
This red ombre tote is a go-to for Moss. She often mixes up the look by tying a scarf around its handle.
Stella McCartney Falabella Faux Pearl Trim Crossbody
JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/AFP via Getty Images
Moss’s close relationship with Stella McCartney means she has a large supply of the brand’s bags. This specific one with a faux pearl trim is her go-to when it comes to red carpets and black tie events.
Genevieve Jones Kate Fringe Shoulder Bag
Neil Mockford/Getty Images
Yup, the Kate in this bag’s name does refer to Moss herself.
Givenchy Antigona Satchel
TMAX/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Another duffel with Moss’s seal of approval.
Dolce & Gabbana Miss Sicily Bag
Moss seemed to carry this Dolce & Gabbana bag immediately after buying it. She walked into the store holding a different bag and left with one from the brand.