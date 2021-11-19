Kate Moss is known for so many things—her iconic career, her bohemian rocker style, and her relationships with fashion’s other big names. It’s thanks to these connections to designers and brands that Moss is also known for always getting her hands on the latest popular bag, from the Balenciaga Flat Brass Shoulder Bag (the original Motorcycle Bag) to pretty much every Stella McCartney design ever created. Moss even dabbled in the handbag game herself when she partnered with Longchamp on a collection years ago, and you know she wore every one of her designs out and about for the paparazzi to photograph. Having been in the public eye for so long means we’ve seen Moss carry every bag imaginable. It has become clear that while she loves the classics and seems to have enough Birkins to last a lifetime, it’s her more esoteric choices, like the Genevieve Jones Kate Fringe Shoulder Bag, that make Moss a true bag icon.

Hermés Birkin Marc Piasecki/GC Images Unsurprisingly, Moss has a small collection of Birkins, which includes both a white and red colorway, in addition to the classic black.

Louis Vuitton SC Sofia Coppola Satchel Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic The Sofia Coppola Satchel has proven to be a favorite for Moss. The model also has a gray velvet version of the bag, which she has been spotted carrying many times over the years.

Saint Laurent Niki Baby Pierre Suu/GC images The only thing Moss likes more than a Saint Laurent bag is this classic flap silhouette.

Saint Laurent Small Le 61 Convertible Crossbody Bag Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images This Le 61 Crossbody is one of the more modern bags in Moss’s collection.

Saint Laurent Classic Duffel Marc Piasecki/GC Images Moss loves a good duffle and she is often seen carrying this streamlined, Saint Laurent bag.

Saint Laurent Easy Tote Fred Duval/FilmMagic Moss has been a fan of Saint Laurent for a while. Here she is with the Easy Tote in 2008.

Saint Laurent Downtown Tote Williams Richard/FilmMagic The model also loves a bag with a little texture—take this Saint Laurent Downtown Tote.

Chanel Classic Small Flap Bag David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bella Freud Not only does Moss love her classic Chanel Flap bag, but she also has many similar styles to this timeless piece.

Chanel 2.55 Reissue Marc Piasecki/GC Images One of those styles is the 2.55 Reissue, which is very similar to the original bag.

Chanel Alligator Jumbo Double Flap Black Ricky Vigil/GC Images And then there’s the Alligator Jumbo Double Flap Black, which adds some fun texture to the usually-padded bag.

Balenciaga Papier Elaphe Python Bag Ada/GC Images Not all of Moss’ bags are black, or even monochrome, as seen by this Balenciaga tote.

Balencaga Flat Brass Shoulder Bag Danny Martindale/Wireimage Before there was the Balenciaga Motorcycle Bag, there was the Flat Brass Shoulder Bag.

Loewe Amazona Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Moss has proven that there’s no such thing as too many duffles. The Loewe Amazona is another one of her favorites.

Longchamp Mademoiselle Shoulder Bag James Devaney/GC Images Moss is a big fan on Longchamp’s bags and she has always supported the brand at their shows.

Longchamp Mademoiselle Crossbody Bag Gotham/GC Images Moss loved the Mademoiselle collection so much, she got a crossbody version as well.

Kate Moss x Longchamp Clutch Bag Mark Robert Milan/FilmMagic Moss’ close relationship with Longchamp eventually resulted in a collaboration. The model came out with a collection of bags for the brand, including this blue croc clutch.

Kate Moss x Longchamp Gloucester Duffel TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Moss’ Longchamp collection also included this duffle, which the model proved to love. She also has it in brown and carries it often.

Mulberry Willow Tote JJ/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Moss is also a big fan of British leather goods brand, Mulberry. She has been seen carrying their bags many times over the years.

Mulberry Willow Clutch Mark Milan/FilmMagic The front section of Moss’ Mulberry Willow Tote actually detaches and becomes a clutch, which the model also loves to carry around.

Mulberry Piccadilly Leather Holdall TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Moss has this large holdall in both black and brown.

Prada Ombre Tote Alex Moss/FilmMagic This red ombre tote is a go-to for Moss. She often mixes up the look by tying a scarf around its handle.

Stella McCartney Falabella Faux Pearl Trim Crossbody JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/AFP via Getty Images Moss’s close relationship with Stella McCartney means she has a large supply of the brand’s bags. This specific one with a faux pearl trim is her go-to when it comes to red carpets and black tie events.

Genevieve Jones Kate Fringe Shoulder Bag Neil Mockford/Getty Images Yup, the Kate in this bag’s name does refer to Moss herself.

Givenchy Antigona Satchel TMAX/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Another duffel with Moss’s seal of approval.