Kate Moss Rewore a 30-Year-Old Jacket To The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The streets of London turned into a party on Sunday in honor of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. After days of services, parades, and royal tantrums, the three day event ended with a pageant throughout the city, and seemingly every famous Brit was in attendance. Buses decorated with memories from each decade of the Queen’s reign road through the streets, topped with celebrities representing the time period. Because of that, the ‘90s bus was clearly a sight to behold, with British top models like Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell waving down to the attendees below, wearing looks inspired by their home country.

Campbell went a little more formal with her outfit choice, wearing a Burberry ballgown reconstructed from the brand’s classic trench coat, a British fashion staple. The strapless dress, which came from Burberry’s fall/winter 2022 collection, featured double-breasted buttons down the front and the arms of the coat resting against the voluminous skirt.

While Campbell opted for a more modern piece, her contemporary, Moss, went vintage, wearing a black silk slip dress with a pair of red Vivienne Westwood heels as a base for her look. It was the jacket, though, that made the outfit, a cropped blazer printed with the Union Jack, a piece from John Galliano’s Brit-inspired spring 1993 collection, which Moss wore when it debuted on the runway almost 30 years ago. The model was likely gifted the jacket by Galliano, as the designer was known to do back in the day, and Moss picked the perfect time to bring it out of her archive. The model clearly had a blast during the pageant, representing her country as she danced on top of the bus and waved down to fans. Someone get this woman on a Pride float, stat.

