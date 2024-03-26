Leave it to Katie Holmes to offer up a refreshed twist to the ruby red trend. The actress, a mainstay of New York City’s street style scene, was back doing her thing yesterday with another one of her signature off-duty looks. But, upon further inspection, this was packed full of some very on-trend stylings.

Holmes’s sweeping denim trench, complete with layers of silver grommets and studs, certainly commanded most of the attention as the actress traversed the city streets on Monday. But, on second glance, we were more interested in her fire engine-colored phone case which just so happened to perfectly match the inner lining of her black tote bag.

There’s no denying that the “pop of red” trend has been a hit amongst fashion’s in-crowd recently. Here, Holmes (who usually keeps her wardrobe to muted beiges and neutrals) provided a wearable alternative for those unwilling to fully douse themselves in cherry red pieces à la Kylie Jenner or Hailey Bieber. All you need is a brightly-colored phone case and some coordinating element to do the trick. Holmes’ take on fashion’s hottest trends didn’t end there, though.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The actress slipped into a pair of black patent leather ballet flats that were detailed with edgy studs and silver hardware. She continued her matching streak with loose-fitting pants, a simple top, and sleek black shades.

Holmes always marches to the beat of her own drum when it comes to her more casual style moments. But still, her adaptation of fashion trends, no matter how subtle, should be mandatory teachings for just about everyone. Even when she does dabble in trendier pieces or stylings—in this case, a pop of red and ballet flats—she does so in a way that is still entirely unique to her personal style. She has on a version of her trusty overcoat (albeit rather edgy), her go-to under-layer of all black, and every New Yorker’s essential accessory: a roomy tote bag.