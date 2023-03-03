Katy Perry Embraces Camp Glamor in Vintage Bob Mackie

If there is anything Katy Perry loves more than a throwback, it’s a theme — and last night she managed to pull off both while walking the red carpet. When the singer attended NBC's Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love birthday special, she came dressed for the occasion. Perry wore a special gown from the archives of Bob Mackie, who served as the costume designer throughout the entire run of The Carol Burnett Show.

Perry opted for a fur-trimmed hooded gown by Mackie and matching sparkling chandelier earrings. She paired the gown, from Mackie’s 1989 couture collection, with Twiggy-indebted lashes and a soft pink lip.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Perry has pulled a look from Mackie’s archives. Her 2009 music video “Waking Up In Vegas” is basically an ode to the designer. In it, she wears vintage Mackie gowns pulled from the designer’s personal collection.

Not to mention, that same year when asked about her personal style, Katy Perry described it as “Lucille Ball meets Bob Mackie.” “It’s about innuendo,” she told Access Hollywood. “I want everybody to get the joke, but I want them to think about it for a minute.” No doubt, Carol Burnett would approve.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Check out some of the other stars in attendance last night, including iconic Bob Mackie fan Cher.

