Keira Knightley Is Bringing the Edwardian Collar Back

A little over five days after Erdem debuted its spring 2026 collection during London Fashion Week, Keira Knightley stepped out on the red carpet last night in one of the show’s standout pieces. Talk about a quick turn around.

Attending the The Woman in Cabin 10 screening in London, Knightley wore an embellished Erdem maxi dress that effortlessly balanced the label’s signature romanticism with modern edge. The sleeveless silhouette was rendered in a deep mustard hue and embroidered with frayed floral appliqués. A high Edwardian collar, trimmed with white lace, anchored the look in historical reference without veering into costume territory.

To offset the dress’s vintage leanings, Knightley styled it with a layered tan belt that cinched the waist. Black heeled boots gave the look its edge, while her chopped, chin-length bob and luminous, barely there makeup added a polish.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Knightley made little alterations to how the dress was worn on the runway, where it was shown with sheer tights, black sandals, a bold red lip. The collection drew inspiration from Hélène Smith, a 19th-century Swiss medium who “is most famous for her claims of having lived previous lives: as a member of the French court in the form of Marie Antoinette, as an Indian princess, and, of course, as a traveller among Martian skies,” per the label.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Although Knightley has remained loyal to Chanel over the decades (she’s been a friend of the French house since 2006), she’s just as close to Erdem Moralıoğlu. The Canada-born, London-based designer has dressed Knightley for a myriad of occasions both small and large, from gala dinners to movie premieres as far back as the 2010s.

So, it was only right that Knightley would have first dibs when it came to Erdem’s spring collection.