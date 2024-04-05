It's hard to be a pop star wearing a sculptural bra without drawing immediate comparison to Madonna, but last night Kelly Rowland managed to reinvent the cone bra. She stepped out to an event in Los Angeles in an outfit that was Sci-fi chic, heavy on the monochrome, with a bit of Renaissance sprinkled in, all focusing on va-va-voom studded bandeau top.

Rowland started her outfit with high-waisted dress pants with a slight flare. Then she threw a leather trench coat, positioned loosely on her shoulders, over top. Instead of a traditional going out blouse, though, Rowland had different ideas for what she wanted to wear up top. She slipped into a bra that featured silver cups resembling giant studs—we can’t get Cowboy Carter out of our heads, but this teensy top was pure Renaissance.

The ab-baring piece not only flashed plenty of the singer’s toned midsection, but it also featured a horizontal arrow motif rather than the usual bra strap. Black on black is always a safe go-to for a night out. But all-black with a healthy dose of Renaissance metal? A combination only a former Destiny’s Child member could pull off. This is definitely a “Queens Remix.”

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rowland finished off the remainder of her look in style. She carried a mini top handle bag and accessorized things with open-toe sandal heels, silver jewels, and natural glam.

It’s been a busy past few months for the musician and actress. In early March, Rowland once again offered her version of night out style as she hit up the Oscars after party circuit. Instead of a futuristic bra top, however, the artist went black tie formal in a dramatic Nina Ricci confection. Her gown featured a plunging, swooping neckline and two oversized bouffants that extended from her hips. Rowland topped off her look with bow-trimmed opera gloves, blinding Messika bijoux, and a classic updo. Just a few days later, she dazzled in a lime green Gaurav Gupta dress at the NAACP Awards.

There appears to be a precise formula to Rowland’s evening time fashion: range. She’s just as comfortable epitomizing Old Hollywood glam, à la her Nina Ricci look, as she is slipping into off-the-runway couture complete with side cut-outs. And, with her latest outfit, we can certainly add sci-fi bra tops to her night out repertoire.