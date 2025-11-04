For her 30th birthday, Kendall Jenner celebrated the milestone with everything a girl could ever need: friends, family, and fashion.

Over the weekend, the model started off her new decade on an undisclosed island while surrounded by those closest to her. Given the beach-front setting, Jenner embraced a laid-back ease with her birthday look—a far cry from some of the skin-tight birthday looks she’s slipped on over the years. She wore a scarf-turned-halter top and a floor-length maxi skirt from the new Dries Van Noten designer, Julian Klausner. Both pieces featured bold prints, including a distorted polka dot and an argyle-esque motif.

Also in a patterned mood was matriarch Kris Jenner and Kendall’s close friend, Hailey Bieber, who showed up to festivities with husband Justin by her side. The Rhode mogul wore a cheetah print mini dress with a cut-out at the backside.

@kimkardashian

Khloé opted for the brightest look of the bunch, a semi-sheer pink number, while Kim and Kylie went for dark, neutral dresses that hugged their figures. Kim slipped into a strapless number with strips of leather fringe, while Kylie went with a classic LBD that featured skin-baring elements throughout. Kourtney stayed in Los Angeles, but left a comment on Kim’s Instagram post that read, “FOMO miss u guys.”

@kendalljenner

Following the celebration, Kendall, Kim, Kris, and Khloé all shared looks inside the intimate bash via their Instagrams. The night included Château Haut-Brion wine from Kendall’s birth year, 1995, shots of 818 Tequila, a giant balloon display, and a vintage-inspired cake decorated with 818 bottles, naturally. Seaside fireworks finished off the night.

Now that’s how you kick off a new decade.