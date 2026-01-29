Kendall Jenner Unleashes the Tiger Print Renaissance

Kendall Jenner often speaks in whispers with her style, but her latest outfit is a full-on roar. Seen heading to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed her new Super Bowl LX commercial, among other things, Jenner proved that she’s ready to up the ante on the animal pattern renaissance tenfold.

Jenner chose look 48 from Matthieu Blazy’s 2026 Métiers d’Art show for Chanel: a fully beaded tiger-print dress with intricate handwork. Featuring a sleeveless, curve-hugging silhouette, the dress’s emphasis lied within its embellishments. It was made from large orange and black beads, placed in a way that formed jagged tiger stripes. Fringing at the collar and hemline added another playful touch to the shift dress.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

With such a commanding dress, Jenner chose to hit the mute button on her accessory choices. She wore the piece, which was originally shown with a matching beaded handbag on the runway, with a strappy Chanel flap and pointed lady heels. Jewelry was kept minimal.

Compared to other fashion girls like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lawrence—all of whom treat leopard, cheetah, and zebra as casually as a neutral—Jenner has been less willing to hop onto the animal print train of late. She usually prefers her clothes decidedly minimal in structure and color (its why she’s such a fan of The Row). For when she’s really feeling up for a statement, she’ll mix in a polka dot here, or some sheer fabric there.

With this beaded look, though, Jenner proved that when she roars, the fashion world can’t help but listen.