Kendall Jenner may be one of America’s foremost fashion icons, but her Milan Fashion Week style is pure Italian minimalism. Since arriving in the city earlier this week, Jenner has embraced the part of a sciura, a certain breed of impeccably dressed Milanese woman. It’s something she continued for the Emporio Armani show this afternoon.

Jenner attended the brand’s fall 2026 presentation in a ladylike charcoal wool tea dress. Aside from an upper-back cut-out, the design was almost entirely void of embellishments. The model paired the dress with a black shawl, which she removed once inside the show venue, and strappy sandals. Jenner’s seat mates, the actor Nicholas Galitzine and singer Elodie, both opted for versions of the Armani aesthetic. Galitzine wore beige co-ords, while Elodie flashed some skin in a crystalized bra and dress pants.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The late Giorgio Armani was an arbiter of understated elegance. In many ways, that makes the legacy he left at his namesake brand—now under the creative direction of Silvana Armani and Leo Dell’Orco—the perfect fit for Jenner’s particular brand of “quiet luxury” sensibility.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner’s stay in Milan so far has been defined by tonal dressing. She arrived in the city on Tuesday, wearing a turtleneck sweater and long gray skirt, and grabbed dinner the following night in a navy jumper and white trousers.

As the fashion calendar shifts to Paris next week, expect Jenner to continue her run of front-row minimalism—with a French twist, of course.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images