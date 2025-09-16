Kendall Jenner’s New York Fashion Week Style Does It All

Kendall Jenner walked only one show in New York this season, but she still had a busy week of serving fashion on the streets. From vintage bandage dresses to model off-duty staples and tried-and-true summer shoes, Jenner made sure to pack something for every imaginable scenario.

On Friday, the model arrived in Manhattan in a layered summer ensemble that winked ever-so slightly at the fall weather ahead. She based her look around an oatmeal-hued The Row tank and a pair of loose-fitting trousers in stark black. Jenner loosely tied a matching sweater low on her waist—a classic transitional style move—but held onto the last bits of warm weather by wearing a pair of black flip-flops from The Row. To accessorize, she chose oval glasses and The Row’s woven “Lilou” shoulder bag.

Just a day later, Jenner’s tote and sandals appeared yet again as she was seen in FiDi. This time, she styled them with a sleeveless V-neck shirt and a faint, butter yellow slip skirt.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner has leaned into the more formal side of the fashion spectrum during her stay in New York, too. On Sunday evening, she channeled the Office Siren aesthetic for a night out with friends, wearing a vintage John Galliano-era Dior dress from the spring 2004 season. Flip-flops were exchanged for pointed-toe heels, and The Row’s woven shoulder bag was downsized for a slick leather clutch.

And to meet up with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper the following evening, Jenner showed a more relaxed, yet just as high-fashion, glimpse of her evening style. She again turned to The Row, slipping into a turtleneck crop top worn over a midi-length skirt that featured an intentionally wrinkled waistband.

Between her street-style musings and going out looks, Jenner’s NYFW wardrobe truly has it all.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images