Coachella is here and Kendall Jenner’s infamous Boho style is nowhere to be found. Last night, the model kicked off Coachella weekend one in a look that was heavy on Quiet Luxury, and ultimately, quiet traditional for festival fashion.

Jenner hosted a FWRD event in Palm Springs, California. The model slipped into a bodycon maxi number from Tove designed in the perfect shade of malbec red. Her dress featured a plunging halter neckline and a relatively simple shape that flared out slightly towards the bottom. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Quiet Luxury look without the Quiet Luxury brand. Jenner accessorized her outfit with a burgundy sling bag and strappy black heels, both courtesy of The Row.

Let’s face it: we would’ve been shocked to see Jenner in something like the free-spirited wears she and her sister Kylie championed in the desert during the mid-2010s. Nowadays, just about every facet of the super’s personal wardrobe is all about pared-back, sleek silhouettes. Interestingly, there’s been somewhat of a Boho Chic renaissance going on—taking place most notably on the Chloé runway—but, alas. Jenner has other ideas in mind.

Marc Patrick/BFA

It’s likely Jenner won’t be the only celebrity keeping things simple for Coachella. Look no further than last year’s event where just about every celebrity offered versions of coded fashion. Jenner went all in on simple, casual fashion with things like fitted tank tops, low-rise denim, and oversized jackets. It’s simple: Jenner knows what she likes and she’s sticking to it.

When asked about her Coachella style for this year’s fest, Jenner reiterated her commitment to stealth style while also reminiscing on her outfits from years past.

“I loved all my pieces at the time that I wore them but would definitely not wear them today as they do not reflect my current style,” Jenner explained, adding “I feel that each look worked for what I was trying to accomplish at the time.” When asked her opinion of flower crowns (expect to see a few as Lana Del Rey is headlining this year) Jenner offered a resounding no. “Nay. At the time they were a staple, but I don’t know if I'm ready for its full return.”

Shop Kendall’s Look: