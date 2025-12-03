Kendall Jenner Skips the Holiday Clichés in Snow White Party Dress

Fur and fuzz is out, and high tech fringe is in according to Kendall Jenner. Forgoing winter cliches, the model stepped out in Los Angeles last night in a cutting edge look that was an exercise in restraint—all without bordering on the banal. Perhaps, put it on your holiday party dressing mood board.

Attending a L'Oréal Paris event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Jenner slipped into a quietly festive Bottega Veneta dress. Instead of overtly holiday-themed colors, Jenner leaned into seasonal stylings through texture. Her dress featured sparkling snow white beads that created an iridescent fringe effect. The material appears to be recycled fiberglass, a technique that the Italian label’s newly-minted creative director Louise Trotter employed throughout her debut collection. A version of the dress went down Trotter’s runway with completely different styling.

A hip-high leg slit added to the outfit’s intrigue, balancing the minimalist, almost oversized cut of the bodice up top. Jenner finished off her look with a pair of twisted lady pumps in a cream color for a final touch of understated opulence. She wore her hair in a casual updo with face-framing pieces.

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Jenner attended the event—which celebrated the 20th anniversary of L'Oréal Paris’s Women of Worth initiative—with her mom, Kris Jenner. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch had a more traditional take on holiday dressing, however, one that was rooted in classic glamour (and straight from her very own archive). She wore a vintage dark red Valentino dress that she wore for a 1980s date night with her then-husband, Robert Kardashian. Kris completed the vintage design, which featured a bow detail at the waist, with a tailored tuxedo jacket and a silver evening bag by Judith Leiber.

Dressing for the holiday party season presents its own set of pitfalls, but last night, the Jenners navigated them with ease—and each in her own distinct way.