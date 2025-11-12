There’s nothing as classic as all-black. Just ask Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence. The trio presented three variations on the outfit formula at a Dior dinner in Beverly Hills last night.

Lawrence is a well-known Kardashian fan, but during her Die My Love press tour, she also proved her devotion to elevated wardrobe staples. Those two loves combined as she stepped out in minimalist separates to the summit. Her long-sleeve shirt feel somewhere between a pussy bow blouse and a preppy polo. Her tea-length flare skirt featured a textured, scalloped fabric. To finish, Lawrence styled her look with sleek black heels and a gold anklet.

The Jenners, meanwhile, went for more traditional little black dresses. Kylie dressed up in a micro-mini number that was designed with a mock neck collar and soft pleats along the center. The Khy designer accessorized with pointed-toe stilettos and dainty jewelry. Although both Lawrence and Kylie appeared to be dressed in designs from Dior’s newly-minted designer, Jonathan Anderson, Kendall participated in one of her favorite fashion pastimes: dressing from the archive.

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

The supermodel slipped into a monochrome, Galliano-era LBD that she sourced from Tab Vintage. From the designer’s spring 2008 runway show for Dior, it was done with a satin bow and fringe along the bust and a simple shift skirt. Tying in another one of her favorite style moves, Jenner completed her look with The Row’s Cleo Bijoux sandals.

Between Lawrence’s scalloped midi skirt and preppy blouse, Kylie’s pleated micro-mini dress, and Kendall’s archival fringe number, this girl’s night out was further evidence that head-to-toe black never falls flat.