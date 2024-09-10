Between the runway shows, parties, and presentations of New York Fashion Week came another sort of style parade—one for A-list stars instead of models. On Monday night, the Kering Foundation hosted its third annual Caring for Women dinner at The Pool in midtown Manhattan. Co-chaired in part by Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, and Naomi Watts, the event was held to benefit three different charities working to end violence against women and girls. Gayle King was the master of ceremonies, leading guests through an evening that included food catered by The Grill, a performance by British musician Raye, and an auction that raised nearly $3 million for Girl Effect, It’s On Us, and the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

Kering’s involvement in the event meant that, not only were pieces from Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, and other Kering brands up for auction, but standout looks were also on view via the red carpet. Below, see all the incredible fashion from the night, from Watts’s Balenciaga ballgown to Jessica Chastain’s mermaid-esque, paillette-covered confection.

Kim Kardashian Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock In Balenciaga.

Dakota Johnson Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Naomi Watts Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Balenciaga.

Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Hayek is in Gucci.

Jessica Chastain Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Julia Garner Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Viola Davis AFF-USA/Shutterstock In Alexander McQueen with Pomellato jewelry.

Lindsay Lohan Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Pomellato jewelry.

Linda Evangelista Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Hari Nef Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock In Balenciaga.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Perry is in Emily P. Wheeler jewelry.

Donatella Versace Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Raye Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Alves is in Balenciaga and McConaughey is in Brioni.

Ashley Graham Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Emily P. Wheeler jewelry.

Priyanka Chopra Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Saint Laurent.

Alessandra Ambrosio Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Gayle King Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock In Alexander McQueen.

Ricky Martin Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Carmelo Anthony Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Brioni.

Dixie D’Amelio Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock