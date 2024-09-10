All the Looks From Kering’s Caring for Women Dinner
Between the runway shows, parties, and presentations of New York Fashion Week came another sort of style parade—one for A-list stars instead of models. On Monday night, the Kering Foundation hosted its third annual Caring for Women dinner at The Pool in midtown Manhattan. Co-chaired in part by Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, and Naomi Watts, the event was held to benefit three different charities working to end violence against women and girls. Gayle King was the master of ceremonies, leading guests through an evening that included food catered by The Grill, a performance by British musician Raye, and an auction that raised nearly $3 million for Girl Effect, It’s On Us, and the National Network to End Domestic Violence.
Kering’s involvement in the event meant that, not only were pieces from Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, and other Kering brands up for auction, but standout looks were also on view via the red carpet. Below, see all the incredible fashion from the night, from Watts’s Balenciaga ballgown to Jessica Chastain’s mermaid-esque, paillette-covered confection.
Kim Kardashian
In Balenciaga.
Dakota Johnson
In Gucci.
Naomi Watts
In Balenciaga.
Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore
François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek
Hayek is in Gucci.
Jessica Chastain
In Gucci.
Julia Garner
In Gucci.
Viola Davis
In Alexander McQueen with Pomellato jewelry.
Lindsay Lohan
Kerry Washington
In Pomellato jewelry.
Linda Evangelista
In Gucci.
Hari Nef
In Balenciaga.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Perry is in Emily P. Wheeler jewelry.
Donatella Versace
Raye
In Gucci.
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey
Alves is in Balenciaga and McConaughey is in Brioni.
Ashley Graham
In Emily P. Wheeler jewelry.
Priyanka Chopra
In Saint Laurent.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Gayle King
In Alexander McQueen.
Ricky Martin
Karlie Kloss
Carmelo Anthony
In Brioni.
Dixie D’Amelio
Evan Ross
In Saint Laurent.