FASHION

All the Looks From Kering’s Caring for Women Dinner

by Carolyn Twersky
Dakota Johnson and Kim Kardashian attend the Kering Foundation
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between the runway shows, parties, and presentations of New York Fashion Week came another sort of style parade—one for A-list stars instead of models. On Monday night, the Kering Foundation hosted its third annual Caring for Women dinner at The Pool in midtown Manhattan. Co-chaired in part by Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, and Naomi Watts, the event was held to benefit three different charities working to end violence against women and girls. Gayle King was the master of ceremonies, leading guests through an evening that included food catered by The Grill, a performance by British musician Raye, and an auction that raised nearly $3 million for Girl Effect, It’s On Us, and the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

Kering’s involvement in the event meant that, not only were pieces from Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, and other Kering brands up for auction, but standout looks were also on view via the red carpet. Below, see all the incredible fashion from the night, from Watts’s Balenciaga ballgown to Jessica Chastain’s mermaid-esque, paillette-covered confection.

Kim Kardashian

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In Balenciaga.

Dakota Johnson

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Gucci.

Naomi Watts

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Balenciaga.

Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Hayek is in Gucci.

Jessica Chastain

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In Gucci.

Julia Garner

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Gucci.

Viola Davis

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In Alexander McQueen with Pomellato jewelry.

Lindsay Lohan

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Pomellato jewelry.

Linda Evangelista

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Gucci.

Hari Nef

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In Balenciaga.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Perry is in Emily P. Wheeler jewelry.

Donatella Versace

Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Raye

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Gucci.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alves is in Balenciaga and McConaughey is in Brioni.

Ashley Graham

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Emily P. Wheeler jewelry.

Priyanka Chopra

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Saint Laurent.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Gayle King

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In Alexander McQueen.

Ricky Martin

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Carmelo Anthony

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Brioni.

Dixie D’Amelio

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Evan Ross

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In Saint Laurent.