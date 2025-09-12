Thursday may have marked the official start of fashion week, but over in midtown Manhattan, some of style’s biggest and brightest stars were eschewing front rows and designer bows for an evening of giving back. On September 11, the Kering Foundation held the fourth annual Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool. Cohosted by Salma Hayek-Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Jessica Chastain, and Julianne Moore, the event set out to raise funds for four organizations dedicated to ending violence against women and girls. Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose acted as master of ceremonies for the night, which ended in a performance from FKA Twigs.

“I love that Kering takes this stand for women,” Linda Evangelista told W from her seat at The Pool’s bar during cocktail hour. “Being personally affected and knowing people affected by this issue, I love that Kering has always been a champion, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

After guests enjoyed a round of cocktails and champagne, they were ushered into the dining room for dinner and the auction, bidding on various items and experiences from Kering brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta. In total, $4.5 million was raised for the nonprofits over a meal from The Grill served on Ginori 1735 porcelain.

Throughout the evening, Hayek-Pinault, dressed in double-breasted Balenciaga, played the gracious host, making the rounds and greeting her guests, including Evangelista, who gushed about the actress. “I feel unconditional love for Salma Hayek,” she said. “She gives me so much support, and she makes me feel like family.”

Below, check out all of the fashion from the night, from Dakota Johnson’s gothic see-through turtleneck dress to Jessica Chastain’s girly pink lace gown.

Dakota Johnson Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Demi Moore Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Kirsten Dunst Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Colman Domingo Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Boucheron jewelry.

Julianne Moore Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta with Boucheron jewelry.

Jessica Chastain John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Salma Hayek Pinault Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga with Boucheron jewelry.

Linda Evangelista Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Phoebe Philo with Ana Khouri jewelry.

Yara Shahidi John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Diane von Furstenberg Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Taller Marmo with Pomellato jewelry.

Ariana DeBose Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In McQueen with Pomellato jewelry.

Winnie Harlow Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bethann Hardison Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Talita von Furstenberg John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Julianne Hough John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images In Boucheron jewelry.