In the world of red carpet trends, they say minimalism is on the rise. With the increasing ubiquity of ’90s nostalgia, recent A-list events have seen stars trade high-shine statement-making for streamlined simplicity. The result is a new era of restrained, under-the-radar subtlety. Well, not if Kerry Washington has anything to say about it.

The Emmy-winning actor single-handedly made the case for maximalist self-expression on July 13 when attending the opening night of The Whoopi Monologues in New York City. For the occasion, she donned a gilded strapless cocktail gown by Oscar de la Renta. The shimmering design was made all the more dazzling thanks to its scalloped fringe embroidery, which glistened as she walked the carpet. She finished the glowy ensemble with matching Jimmy Choo pumps and sculptural accessories by David Webb.

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Though risk-taking by nature, radiant designs by Oscar de la Renta are a staple in Washington’s wardrobe. At the Gotham TV Awards in June, she stepped out in another glistening piece by the brand, this time featuring a halter neck and a plunging low back. Before that, at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2025, she opted for an icy-toned iteration in a strapless silhouette similar to the one she wore this week.

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For The Whoopi Monologues opening night, all-gold dressing was a natural choice. The Off-Broadway production comprises a series of monologues originally written and performed by Whoopi Goldberg as a one-woman show in 1984. For the 2026 reinterpretation, Washington stars alongside Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Danielle Pinnock and Kecia Lewis. The actor has been a longtime fan of the show and admitted to feeling nerves ahead of her first performance. Thankfully, her outfit was the ultimate antidote for that anxiety.

Gilded dressing is a physical manifestation of a job well done—it’s reminiscent of placing first and winning big. In all its joyful exuberance, it also goes against-the-grain of the muted sartorial mood du jour. For Washington’s return to the stage, it’s the perfect pick. Needless to say, it gets a gold star from us.