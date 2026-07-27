Keke Palmer Channels ’90s South Beach in Vintage Versace

San Diego Comic-Con may be for the self-admitted geeks, but Keke Palmer was feeling a bit more vintage chic instead. She stepped out in a look infused with nostalgic Italian glamour and Miami maximalism—courtesy of Gianni Versace’s spring 1993 collection. Styled by Molly Dickson, Palmer’s deep-cut ensemble comprised a sweetheart bow-adorned bustier top with flared polka-dotted cuffs and matching black and white high-waisted pants. Opting to leave out the bedazzled belt that first appeared on the runway, she made the outfit modern with her red hair in long, loose curls and her signature thin-brow glam emitting everyday effortlessness.

It’s a highly impressive pull, even for Palmer. Gianni Versace’s iconic South Beach-inspired collection remains a pillar of the late designer’s legacy. While Versace is synonymous with Italian opulence, its namesake founder was romanced by Miami’s sun-soaked South Beach area. He famously lived in the neighborhood’s Casa Casuarina—also now known as the Versace Mansion—from 1992 until his death in 1997.

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Fittingly, this collection fused the ’70s revival of the time with bright Miami escapism. It was full of printed tops that exposed bare midriffs, ruffle-adorned bell bottoms, and mixed palm-tree motifs. Not to mention the legendary supermodels that walked in the show, including Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Helena Christensen.

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The frothy, form-fitting collection was particularly fête-worthy—which is why it remains a show-stopping select. Miley Cyrus previously wore the top half of this look with a colorful mini-skirt for her 2022 New Year’s Eve Performance. Appropriately enough the event was held in Miami.

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To this day, Versace’s spring 1993 runway radiates the brand’s signature va-va-voom sexiness and the supermodel fabulosity that came with it. For a sartorial scholar like Palmer, it’s the ultimate look to add to the repertoire.