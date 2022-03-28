Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5 Fashion Recap: Dressed to Kill

Who on Earth is behind The Twelve? It turns out the answer to the question we’ve been wondering for four seasons now is someone we’ve known all along—which is, perhaps, why Carolyn has been turning out look after look as of late. Killing Eve season 4 episode 5 begins with a flashback to Carolyn’s Berlin school days, where she was evidently a wannabe revolutionary cool enough to casually wear sheer tank tops and intimidate other girls into claiming they’re going to be the next Kafka. No offense, but we can’t say we’re surprised when the aspiring novelist in question is far less cowed by an older Carolyn, who shows up clamoring for answers about the past in a heather-gray sweatshirt and wrinkled trench.

Meanwhile, Konstantin was so thrilled with Pam for proving herself to have thicker skin than he’d thought—by pushing him into the freezing, briny waters of the North Sea, no less—that he’s decided she may have Villanelle-level potential. Naturally, that makes her need for a makeover more dire than ever. “We’re going to spend a nice afternoon together playing dress-up,” he tells his new protégée, who’s nonplussed at the idea that there’s something wrong with her wardrobe. “Nothing wrong with your clothes,” Konstantin assures her. “It’s great—if you want people to avoid you at a party. But what if you want them to like you? What if you want to charm them…or, if you want them to fall in love with you?” Seems like Villanelle has rubbed off on him, because his idea of a seductive look is a short-sleeved printed puffer and matching pants by La Double J. Ever eager to do things on her own terms—and fed up with Konstantin—Pam is far from amused.

Back at the safe house in Havana, Villanelle has found herself a new line of work: repaying the woman behind so many of the sumptuous meals she’s been enjoying by murdering her good-for-nothing husband, followed by those of all of her friends who’ve also been subjected to domestic abuse. She gets started in an embroidered caftan that looks innocent enough for the local fire fighters to believe she’s about to be burnt to a crisp. But upon closer inspection—which we get when she shoves a fire hose into the mouth of her first victim—the homey, tasseled ensemble is in fact by Gucci. Great marks all around!

Eve is immensely pleased with herself for having so successfully shaken Hélène with the kidnapping of her daughter. Her rival retrieves her petite fille in a casual Equipment jumpsuit looking positively murderous, promising Eve that she won’t be getting away with this without some type of no doubt malicious revenge. When they next meet, Eve is channeling Carolyn in more ways than one: wearing a trench atop a heather gray hoodie, and proving herself to be more menacing than we’d thought all along. “You know, when I first learned you were after me, I thought you were a bit, what’s the word… pathetic?,” Hélène says. “I thought, there is someone who spends her life peering at more exotic specimens—like a bird watcher desperate to spy. First Villanelle, then me…but now, I get it. You were down in your basement building your own wings. Shitty pigeon wings! But wings nonetheless.”

Unfortunately for Eve, she’s gotten close enough to Hélène for her to know how much Villanelle means to her—and Villanelle happens to be on the move. “I tried killing other people’s assholes,” the assassin informs Konstantin and Pam upon taking them thoroughly by surprise in Margate, “But charity begins at home.” Konstantin is thrilled by the return of his ultimate favorite murderess—no doubt because she’s literally dressed to kill in a head-to-toe satin Loewe ensemble innocently printed with poppies and monarch butterflies. She’s there to track down and kill Hélène, and while Konstantin doesn’t give her or viewers much to go on, we’re equally intrigued by this mysterious “crazy” assassin he thinks she’ll like and might be able to help. At least, until that leads her right into the lap of Hélène.

You know where this is going: As Eve looks on in agony, Hélène orders Villanelle’s execution in what we’d argue is the most respectful way possible. Villanelle is not only dressed to the nines, but rather romantically felled by an old-school bow and arrow. If this is how she has to go—though mind you, the final season still has three episodes left—well, at least she gets to do so in style.