Heads up for the squeamish: The penultimate episode of Killing Eve begins with a scene so gory, even Villanelle is perturbed. “He’s been killing my fish, trespassing on my shores,” Gunn (Marie Sophie Ferdane) informs her of the old man she just kidnapped. As punishment, she proceeds to gut him him even more gruesomely than she would a fish, somehow not getting any blood on her white waffle shirt and shearling vest. Villanelle quickly recovers, hopping over his intestines to join her on a hunt. We have to admit they make for a cute couple—especially since they’re matching in boots from the show’s collaboration with Hunter. But we also have to agree with Konstantin: It’s time for Villanelle to reunite with Eve (especially since the series comes to an end after the two episodes that make up the finale air).

Konstantin’s reunion with Eve turns out to be one of his final moments. Unaware that Hélène is dead (R.I.P.), Pam carries out her orders to kill him. She could use a lesson from Gunn: Blood gets all over her salmon pink boiler suit, which we’d venture is her best outfit yet. Having done an impeccable job prepping his body—who knows where she got that tux—she switches into a red baseball shirt and takes off to deliver what we presume to be a love letter to Carolyn. Turns out Konstantin was into her all along.

Courtesy of BBC America

Courtesy of BBC America

Back to what Villanelle discovers is Gunn’s private island, awarded to her by Hélène for her loyalty to the Twelve. Eve arrives—matching Villanelle in a mustard yellow turtleneck the same shade of the Moncler anorak Villanelle switches into at the start of the next episode. Another heads up for gore: Thanks to Eve, who practically gouges Gunn’s eyes out, they make an escape and set off to find the Twelve.

Courtesy of BBC America

It starts to pour, and the couple who offers them refuge endeavors to make small talk, starting with the typically innocuous question of how Eve and Villanelle met. “Oh, she stalked me. Drove my husband away, left me with nothing,” Eve says. Villanelle has a different version of events: “She stalked me. She put me in prison. She tongued my boss.” When it’s time for bed, the couples poses another question: “Hey, are you two okay sharing a sleeping bag?” Don’t get too excited. The pair goes to sleep in their clothes. (A cream fisherman sweater for Villanelle, and a brown fuzzy cardigan atop a white tee for Eve.)

Kind as the couple is, Villanelle and Eve make up their minds to steal their camper van and hit the road. It’s a long journey to London, so they eventually pull over to relieve themselves in the woods. And for whatever reason, that’s where the romance begins. Villanelle pecks Eve on the cheek, and right in the middle of the road, Eve goes in for the real thing. They’re both thrilled, and it’s positively adorable. It takes a minute, but they manage to take their hands off each other just in time to get on board the same boat as all of the Twelve’s head honchos.

Courtesy of BBC America

Courtesy of BBC America

Pam, who’s gotten herself a pair of Timberlands, successfully tracks down Carolyn, who’s keen to share a bit of wisdom. “I’ve made two discoveries in the last year. First of all, that I look exceptional in linen. Truly unbeatable.” (She’s not wrong.) “And secondly that emotions—or feelings, as people apparently like to call them nowadays—are at best an inconvenience, and at worst a total scourge on one’s freedoms. Guilt and shame, especially—don’t let them take hold.”

Courtesy of BBC America

Our new favorite couple splits up on the boat, though not before enthusiastically going in for another kiss. Villanelle sets off to do what she does best (aka murder) while Eve somehow ends up officiating a wedding. “Relationships are a lot of work,” she tells the grooms as a delighted Villanelle looks on. “They require a lot of effort. And you will have tough times. Sometimes you’ll feel like you’re losing your way and sometimes you’ll feel like you’re losing each other. But the beauty in your relationship will be found in the ways you reunite.” Having unofficially wed the pair, she hits the dance floor while Villanelle does the dirty work.

The pair is just starting to celebrate when it turns out they had the opposite fate than the tarot cards back in the countryside predicted: It’s Villanelle, not Eve, whose future holds death. “Jolly good,” Carolyn says into a walkie talkie, looking on from afar. C’mon, she could have at least let Eve and Villanelle have one last kiss—or let Villanelle, who’s in a simple gray tank top, go out in style. On the bright side, we’ll get to see more of Carolyn looking “truly unbeatable” in linen in the series’s upcoming spinoff.