On December 4 in London, Kim Cattrall said “I do” to her long-time partner, Russell Thomas. The pair held their intimate nuptials at the Chelsea Old Town Hall in front of a small group of 12 guests comprised of close friends and family.

Cattrall’s wedding day had a heartfelt callback to her time as Samantha Jones on Sex and the City. In photos obtained by People, the actor chose a white Dior skirt set, a look that was styled by her long-time confidant and collaborator, Patricia Field. Field, of course, was the genius behind SATC’s era-defining costumes. The pair have remained close friends throughout the years, and Field famously returned to the franchise to style Cattrall for her short cameo in And Just Like That...

Instead of the typical dress, Cattrall’s look was comprised of a knee-length tulle skirt with pleats and a pristinely-tailored suit jacket. She paired the elegant set with lace gloves from Cornelia James and a custom fascinator from milliner Philip Treacy. Thomas, an audio engineer, wore a Richard James suit.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple first met in 2016 at the BBC, where Thomas worked at the time. They’ve kept their relationship out of the public eye, but they did attend the Fashion Awards on December 1, just 72 hours before their wedding ceremony. Nowadays, Cattrall’s primary residence is London—growing up, she split her time between the UK and Canada. She became an American citizen in 2020 to vote in that year’s presidential election. “He's had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms,” Cattrall told The Times of Thomas earlier this year. “He's a bit of a rebel, which I love.”

This is Cattrall’s fourth trip down the aisle. She was previously married to Larry Davis, Andre Lyson, and Mark Levinson.