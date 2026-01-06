Kim Kardashian’s Aspen Vacation Was a Strictly Vintage Affair

There were dozens of celebrities in Aspen over the winter break, but presumably none packed more suitcases than Kim Kardashian. During her stay in the America’s premiere “see, and be seen” ski town, the Skims mogul wore almost exclusively vintage furs, leathers, and shearling right from the fashion archives. Whoever helped her source all that vintage hopefully got to enjoy a well-deserved vacation, too, after all that work.

The Prada boutique was Kardashian’s first stop in Aspen. She dressed to the nines, of course, in an outfit that looked straight out of the 2000s. She layered a Roberto Cavalli fur coat from 2000 over the Italian brand’s lace-up leather trousers. A vintage Dolce & Gabbana corset held it all together. An extra-long fur scarf from Hermès completed the look.

lagossiptv/The daily stardust / BACKGRID

On New Year’s Eve, the mogul stepped out to Kate Hudson’s star-studded bash at Casa Tua in the only non-vintage item of her entire vacation (well, at least amongst the garments that made it out in public). She wore a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress dripping in black and silver sequins. The fitted piece featured a sheer bodice and a leg split up the front.

lagossiptv/The daily stardust / BACKGRID

For another late-night look, Kardashian turned to one of her favorite fashion eras. Mixing and matching Tom Ford-era Gucci look from various collections, she put a black leather and fur coat (from 2003) with mink-trimmed trousers (from the fall 1999 show). She paired the pieces with a matching fur top hat and shield-style goggles from Phoebe Philo. Also included in her winter wardrobe were shearling-lined trench coats, flared suede pants, and archival Jean Paul Gaultier wrap coats.

Packing for a winter vacation is no easy feat. (Those pesky puffer coats take up so much space!) But for Kardashian, who was likely flying private, bringing along her vintage treasures to Aspen was less about luggage limits and more about an opportunity to take us all down memory lane.

The Daily Stardust/ LA Gossip TV / BACKGRID