Kim Kardashian Puts a French Twist on the Mob Wife Look

Kim Kardashian appears to have traded her Calabasas ways for some Mob Wife ties over the weekend in Paris. On Sunday, the Skims mogul punctuated her busy Fashion Week schedule, which included an appearance at Balenciaga’s runway show and various street style outings, with two Mob-worthy fur coats worn in the span of a few hours.

Kardashian kicked off her streak of statement outerwear with a floor-sweeping number that she slipped into following Balenciaga’s fall presentation. The piece, from the French brand’s fall 2022 couture collection, was all about an all-over cheetah pattern, yes, but its exaggerated silhouette fell right into the over-the-top DNA of the Mob Wife aesthetic. From there, the reality star cinched the waist of her look with a leather belt, cradled a distressed bag, and topped everything off with a pair of Balenciaga’s signature pantaboots.

When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner bunch, Kim has historically been the most inclined to take risks within her personal style. It makes sense then that she would opt to test out the Mob Wife aesthetic—even unintentionally, her usually pattern-heavy and bodycon wardrobe fits well within the confides of the viral trend.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the evening, Kardashian swapped her Balenciaga moment for another gargantuan fur—this one, an oversized chocolate brown number, was more boxy than her daytime look, but still made for quite the impact as the influencer was caught by a swarm of Parisian paparazzi.

Kardashian kept on the same pantaboots and leather bag as earlier, but added on some cat-eye black frames for good measure.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian definitely has a clear vision in how she’s approaching the Mob Wife trend. Like her step-sister Kylie, some sort of plush, patterned fur is vital. But unlike Kylie, who mixed in other on-trend pieces like ruby red shoes, Kardashian is going about things in a fur-first way—she’s basically letting her coats function more as fuzzy maxi dresses rather than traditional outerwear. No, they aren’t as gaudy as other celebrity versions of the style we’ve seen, but there’s truly nothing more indicative of a Mob Wife than engulfing oneself with a fur.