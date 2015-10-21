While these days, Kim Kardashian is an undisputed master of the red carpet—always showing up in figure-hugging looks straight from the runway—that hasn’t always been the case. The reality star has been in front of the cameras for over a decade now, but it took some trial and error (and a marriage to Kanye West) for her to really find her style footing.

These days, she’s known to turn out a look, whether it’s a monochrome all-Balenciaga moment, or a Versace chainmail dress that hugs her in all the right places. As we wait for her to step out in her next headline-making look, let’s take a peek back at the long journey Kim took to become the style icon she is today.

2023: Kering's Caring For Women Dinner James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Kim did her version of Barbie for Kering's Caring For Women Dinner in a semi-sheer, turtleneck gown from Balenciaga.

2023: This Is About Humanity Soiree Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Along with her new fringe hair style, the reality star debuted this bodycon Alaïa look for the This Is About Humanity Soiree in 2023.

2023: Parsons Benefit Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim put on an edgy display for the 2023 Parsons Benefit in a latex two piece set courtesy of Balmain.

2023: Met Gala Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images It was a tough assignment to follow her Marilyn Monroe moment from the previous year’s Met Gala—but Kim’s 2023 Schiaparelli look for the event certainly lived up to the task.

2023: The Daily Front Row Awards Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2023 Daily Front Row Awards, Kim hit the step and repeat in a gray bandeau and a Rick Owens wrap skirt.

2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images The mogul looked futuristic for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a neon blue Balenciaga gown and silver goggles.

2022: White House Correspondents' Dinner Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The reality star glittered in a liquid Balenciaga number for the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

2022: Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Kim’s 2022 Met Gala look is likely the most talked-about in her career—she wore Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress that the bombshell sported back in 1962.

2022: CFDA Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2022 CFDA Awards, Kim showed up in a PVC Dolce & Gabbana dress, a reissued design from her CiaoKim collaboration with the brand.

2022: The Kardashians Premiere Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the premiere of her new Hulu show, Kim wore a custom silver latex dress by Thierry Mugler, one of the last pieces he created before he passed away in January.

2022: Revolve Social Club VIP Opening Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim really embraced moto-chic in a full Balenciaga outfit, made up of a leather jacket, her favorite pantashoes, silver sunglasses, and an Hourglass bag.

2021: WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Never one to miss an opportunity for self-promotion, Kim wore a Fendi x Skims dress to the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards with a pair of Tom Ford for Gucci fall/winter 1999 over-the-knee lizard boots.

2021: Hosting Saturday Night Live Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Kim wore a crushed velvet turtleneck jumpsuit from Balenciaga to deliver her monologue on Saturday Night Live on October 9, 2021 in New York City.

2021: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a full Balenciaga look to the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing an Alexander McQueen Spring 2003 gown, Kim attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with then-husband, Kanye West.

2019: E! People's Choice Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a vintage Versace snakeskin dress to the E! People's Choice Awards on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

2019: WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing a denim Burberry look with blue leather boots, Kim attended the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards on November 6, 2019 in New York City.

2019: 71st Emmy Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a black Vivienne Westwood dress to the 71st Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

2019: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore a custom Mugler dress with a corset by Mr. Pearl to the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

2019: amfAR Gala Jared Siskin/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a low-cut Versace dress, Kim attended the amfAR New York Gala on February 6, 2019 in New York City.

2018: The Cher Show Opening Night Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore a backless Atelier Versace Fall 1998 lamé gown covered in Swarovski crystals to the opening night of The Cher Show on December 3, 2018 in New York City.

2018: LACMA Art + Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a black vintage Gucci dress, Kim attended the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

2018: Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala Steven Ferdman/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore a Rick Owens gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels to the 2018 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala on October 9, 2018 in New York City.

2018: MTV Movie and TV Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a crop top and high-slit skirt from Atelier Versace, Kim attended the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

2018: CFDA Awards Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Rick Owens set, Kim took home the Influencer Award at the 2018 CFDA Awards on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Met Gala ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Kim wore a gold corseted Atelier Versace gown at the 2018 Met Gala celebrating Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

2017: LACMA Art + Film Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a Tom Ford suit sans shirt to the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

2017: Harper’s Bazaar Icons Michael Stewart/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a strapless, silver Versace gown, Kim attended the 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons party on September 8, 2017 in New York City.

2017: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore an off-the-shoulder, white Vivienne Westwood gown to the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

2017: Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a white, embellished Givenchy gown, Kim attended the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 2, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

2016: MTV Video Music Awards Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore vintage John Galliano to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016 in New York City.

2016: British Vogue’s Centenary Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing an olive green lace Roberto Cavalli gown to the Gala to celebrate the Vogue 100 Festival on May 23, 2016 in London, England.

2016: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a silver, long-sleeve Balmain dress to the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

2015: LACMA Art+Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore a lace Givenchy dress and robe-like blazer while pregnant at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: InStyle Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a white Valentino caped dress, Kim attended the InStyle Awards on October 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: MTV Video Music Awards C Flanigan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a lace-up, olive green Balmain dress to the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: CFDA Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore a black, long-sleeve custom Proenza Schouler dress to the 2015 CFDA Awards on June 1, 2015 in New York City.

2015: Met Gala Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a white Roberto Cavalli gown, Kim attended 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

2015: 57th Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, Kim attended the 57th Grammy Awards on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California with then-husband, Kanye West.

2015: The BET Honors Paras Griffin/WireImage/Getty Images Both Kim and then-husband Kanye West donned black Balmain looks to The BET Honors 2015 on January 24, 2015 in Washington, DC.

2014: Rihanna's First Annual Diamond Ball Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a sparkly, black Balenciaga look, Kim attended Rihanna's First Annual Diamond Ball on December 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

2014: LACMA Art + Film Gala Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a blue, asymmetric Cushnie et Ochs gown from spring 2015, Kim attended the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California with then-husband, Kanye West.

2014: GQ Men of the Year Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Ralph & Russo, Kim attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards on September 2, 2014 in London, England.

2014: MTV Video Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Balmain mini dress, Kim attended the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California.

2014: Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Balmain two-piece, Kim attended the 2014 Teen Choice Awards on August 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

2014: Vogue Foundation Gala Richard Bord/WireImage/Getty Images Kim K wore Balmain to the Vogue Foundation Gala as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 9, 2014 in Paris, France.

2014: Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore a strapless Lanvin gown to the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City with then-fiancé Kanye West.

2014: 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a low-cut, red Celia Kritharioti gown, Kim attended the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.

2013: Met Gala Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore this now-infamous floral-print Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress to the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City with then-boyfriend Kanye West.

2013: MTV Movie Awards PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Wearing a black Dior mini dress, Kim attended the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City on April 13, 2013.

2012: amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a yellow Elie Saab gown with two high slits, Kim attended amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS on May 24, 2012 in Antibes, France.

2012: 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a green velvet gown to the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 28, 2012 in Washington, DC.

2011: MTV Video Music Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore a low-cut silver dress to the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA.

2011: Teen Choice Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Givenchy mini dress, Kim attended Teen Choice 2011 on August 7, 2011 in Universal City, California.

2011: Glamour Women Of The Year Awards Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic Wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana column dress, Kim attended the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards on June 7, 2011 in London, England.

2011: 53rd Annual Grammy Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a gold gown, Kim attends the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

2011: 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a magenta dress, Kim attended the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

2011: 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore an orange, low-cut Vera Wang gown to the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards on January 14, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

2011: People's Choice Awards Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a strapless Malandrino dress, Kim attended the 2011 People's Choice Awards on January 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

2010: 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a white Marchesa dress, Kim attended the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

2010: White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black and white Valentino dress, Kim attended the 2010 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on May 1, 2010 in Washington, DC.

2010: 7th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a blue Zac Posen dress, Kim attended the 7th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on November 15, 2010 in New York City.

2009: 61st Primetime Emmy Awards Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore a white, asymmetric Ina Soltani dress to the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

2009: Teen Choice Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a white, low-cut Stella McCartney mini dress, Kim attended the Teen Choice 2009 in Universal City, California on August 9, 2009.

2009: Orphan Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a black and white Proenza Schouler midi dress to the Orphan premiere on July 21, 2009 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California.

2009: MuchMusic Video Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore a black and white Nuj Novakhett mini dress to the 20th Annual MuchMusic Video Awards on June 21, 2009 in Toronto, Canada.

2009: 51st Annual Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wears a Toni Maticevski mini dress to the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

2008: 7th Annual Los Premios MTV Latin America Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a Gustavo Cadile chiffon dress, Kim attended the 7th Annual "Los Premios MTV Latin America 2008" Awards on October 16, 2008 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

2008: Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore a silver Bradley Bayou dress to the 2008 Teen Choice Awards on August 3, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

2007: Keeping Up with the Kardashians Premiere Party Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore a low-cut red dress to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere party on October 9, 2007 in West Hollywood, California.