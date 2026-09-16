Kim Kardashian was awarded a symbolic one euro in damages on Tuesday following the armed robbery she endured in her Paris hotel room in 2016. To mark the closing of the case, she made a silent sartorial statement by eschewing jewels.

On Wednesday, the star stepped out in the French capital wearing a white ensemble with a decidedly minimalist tone. The figure-hugging halter gown was simple and free of embellishments or elaborate prints. She paired the look with an off-white cropped jacket, face-covering sunglasses, and snakeskin Christian Louboutin pumps. Save for small, subtle studs that were easy to miss, the mogul was noticeably jewelry-free. In light of her recent court victory, the monochrome outfit is particularly apt.

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The French court’s granting of one euro in damages—the sum Kardashian requested—served as an official acknowledgment of the anguish she underwent at gunpoint. “Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition,” Kardashian said in a statement, per People. During the traumatizing incident, her wrists were bound with plastic cable ties and her mouth was covered in duct tape. The experience led her not only to take a break from social media, but to completely avoid wearing real jewelry for years.

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Of course, a decade later, Kardashian is back to her diamond-clad self. To testify at the trial in May 2025, she famously dripped in millions’ worth, including a Samer Halimeh necklace, an 18-carat Briony Raymond ear cuff, and a 22-carat ring that was a replacement for a stolen piece. She later said this exorbitant accessorizing was an intentional statement—a revenge ensemble of sorts. Now that she’s received justice, her noticeable lack of accessories is similarly steeped in symbolism.