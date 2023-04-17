Kim Kardashian Keeps Wearing 2017’s Hottest (and Largest) Boots

Today’s trends are bound to haunt our closets tomorrow. People splurge on of-the-moment items, only to fall prey to that “wouldn’t be caught dead in last season’s clothes” mentality, allowing those pieces to languish in their wardrobes like fashion ghosts once their time in the trend spotlight passes. Well, Kim Kardashian has a novel solution: just keep wearing them!

Kardashian took her kids to Las Vegas this weekend and stopped by Katy Perry’s concert residency at Resort World. She posed for a backstage pic with Perry, Sia, and Paris Hilton (a bit of a random but notable pop culture Mount Rushmore), but we were more keyed into what she was wearing than who she was with—most notably the fact that she had on the single hottest boot ...from 2017.

Paired with a hot pink bodysuit from her own Skims line, Kardashian was wearing the near-legendary Manolo Blahnik collaboration boots from Vetements’ spring 2017 collection. Then seen as a subversive, insurgent brand, the collection featured collaborations with numerous labels including Levi’s and Rebook. But the higher-than-thigh-high Blahniks, with their almost comically oversized proportions, emerged as the most memorable garments. Footwear News named them the collaboration of the year, and everyone from Rihanna to Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner were spotted in them.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

They seemed destined to serve as a definitive marker of a certain moment in fashion—and, yet, Kim keeps wearing them like they were just a versatile as a pair of Chuck Taylors.

She posted them to Instagram in 2019:

She wore them with two separate outfits when she was spotted out and about in New York City ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in 2021.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

In fact, we couldn’t even find any evidence that Kardashian wore the pink boots during the trend’s peak in 2017. But she did wear the black version that year.

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Granted, no one would present a private jet owner with a sustainability lifetime achievement award, but at the very least, Kardashian hopefully just gave everyone permission to keep wearing their favorite old trends rather than letting them wither in the back of a closet.