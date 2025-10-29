On Tuesday night, the cast of Hulu’s All’s Fair gathered for an intimate dinner at the Whitby Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. It was a relatively relaxed affair, compared to their recent globe-trotting press engagements in Los Angeles, Paris, and London.

“This is a cocktail party, not one of the bigger premieres. It’s a little more low-key, more casual,” Niecy Nash told W. For Nash, though, “casual” meant a bombshell strapless dress layered over a plunging hooded top. “Upscale casual,” the Emmy winner clarified with a laugh.

Of course, wardrobe was very much a top priority for the evening. The All’s Fair press tour has become a traveling fashion show of sorts, with every camera flash serving as an opportunity to showcase another headline-making ensemble. What else could one expect from a group that includes Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor. At this point, their red carpet looks are almost as discussed as the series itself—a notable feat, considering its trailer is being touted as the “most-viewed trailer of all time,” with more than 134 million impressions.

Nash, who stars alongside Naomi Watts and Glenn Close (absent from Tuesday’s event), has fully embraced the style spectacle. Last week, a video of Nash with an inordinate number of bags at the airport went viral on TikTok. Of course, the ten suitcases contained her All’s Fair press tour wardrobe. “That was crazy, but the thing was, I had so many important pieces,” she said. “The eyes are on us, and we have to keep up with this momentum. I’m like, Lord, can I get a tiara to wear to the grocery store?”

Paulson, wearing a tailored Heirlome look, said she, too, feels the excessive amount of attention surrounding the show, which debuts on Hulu on November 4. She calls it “the Kim effect.” “That is an undeniable reality of this. All of us, individually, have our own audiences and people who are attracted to the things that we're doing, but you add Kim into the mix and it's just taking it to a new level.” There are other benefits to Kardashian’s presence as well. “She made sure the lighting on all of our carpets was the best,” Paulson said. “I've never looked better in my life.”

Indeed, wherever Kardashian moved through the cozy Whitby bar, a spotlight followed, ensuring that the lavender sheen and brown ruffles of her archival Saint Laurent look from Tom Ford’s fall 2003 collection were perfectly captured. At one point, Amy Schumer reenacted her infamous 2015 prank in which she splayed across the red carpet in front of Kardashian and her then-husband, Kanye West, prompting the Skims founder to burst out laughing. That same joy was evident among the actors themselves, who have clearly bonded throughout their world tour.

When asked about the group’s apparent closeness, Paulson smiled. “We all love each other so much. There’s some synergistic, weird alchemy happening,” she said. Then, with a pause and a laugh she added, “Well, if we get to do more of these, let’s see how we feel about each other in a couple of years.” For now, though, the sisterhood is strong.

Here, an exclusive look inside at the event.

