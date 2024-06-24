An appreciation for Horse Girl fashion seems to run in the Kardashian-Jenner gene pool. But unlike the youngest sibling Kendall Jenner—who rode the equestrian animal during a Paris runway show this week—Kim Kardashian’s version of the trend is more about archival fashion, less about the physical acting of riding a horse. Over the weekend, Kardashian horsed around in a holy grail piece from one of fashion’s cult-favorite designers.

The Skims founder slipped into an archival top from Phoebe Philo’s pre-fall 2011 collection for Céline (yes, back when the French brand still had an accented “é” in its name). Kardashian’s sleeveless piece arrived in a fairly simple shape, placing most emphasis on its ombré color way. The top was designed in a multi-tone fabric that appeared to imitate the look of a horse’s barrel (the name given to the animal’s body, for all the non-horse girls out there). Although Philo styled the piece with blue cigarette pants for her 2011 collection, Kardashian naturally wore hers with nothing but a pair of flesh-tone stockings.

Kardashian continued to bring her own style signatures to her archival Céline find. She revisited her fascination with see-through footwear by way of PVC pumps and rounded everything out with a statement cuff bracelet and tousled platinum hair.

Philo, who helmed Céline from 2008 to 2017, now designs her own eponymous label which launched at the tail end of last year. But Philophiles (the nickname given to loyal fans of the famously-private designer) still hold a special place in their hearts for Philo’s Céline.

When Hedi Slimane, the brand’s current creative director, dropped the “é” from Céline upon his appointment, the prices of Philo’s designs on luxury resale sites reportedly witnessed a spike of up to 30 percent. The purchase point of Kardashian’s top, however, has not been publicized.

The comment section of Kardashian’s Instagram post was mostly bewildered by the mogul’s fashion choice. “Did you get dressed in the dark?” one user questioned. Another harshly wrote “If this was my only option for an outfit I’d just stay in” while others drew comparisons to the style of Kanye West’s girlfriend Bianca Censori. Don’t these people know anything about Phoebe Philo-era Céline?