Kim Kardashian Goes All Blue In A Steamy Latex Set

While Kim Kardashian’’s style is ever evolving, her love for Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain has remained constant over the years. For an event in New York City Wednesday, the 42-year-old once again sported a sultry look from the brand.

Kardashian was in town for the annual Parsons Benefit which honors industry leaders as well as the institution’s students. Rousteing was one of three honorees at the event (along with Neiman Marcus’ Geoffroy van Raemdonck and supermodel Naomi Campbell) and was joined by attendees like Cara Delevigne, Marc Jacobs, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian’s look of the night was a latex cobalt blue crop top and low-rise skirt which she minimally accessorized with a body chain and clear heels. The sleeveless bodice featured ruching (which gave a slight waterfall effect) and the floor-length skirt was accented by a daring slit.

Molded latex and leather (bodices, leggings, and even accessories) has become a staple of Olivier Rousteing’s tenure at Balmain and Kardashian has been one of its biggest proponents. Her blue look is similar to several body-hugging ensembles she has worn by the French designer over the years—mainly two nude looks which originally debuted during Balmain’s fall/winter 2020 collection that she donned while on a 2020 Paris trip.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The fashion benefit is Kardashian’s latest outing in the Big Apple—last week, she unveiled a pop up shop for her brand Skims in Rockefeller Center. Season three of the beauty mogul’s reality show The Kardashians also premiered this week.

According to the series’ trailer, the family dives deeper into controversies than the previous two seasons, addressing dating rumors, beauty standards, and Kim’s relationship with Kanye West: “He has made up the most insane narratives,” Kim said of her ex-husband. “We stay silent through all the lies, for my kids.”