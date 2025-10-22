Trust Kim Kardashian to reinterpret the birthday suit through the lens of archival Parisian couture. Last night, the All’s Fair star celebrated turning 45 in one of the more memorable collections to ever be presented in the city: Alexander McQueen’s spring 1997 Givenchy couture show, his debut for the house.

Kardashian stepped out in look 28 from the collection, a corseted metallic dress that epitomized goddess glamour. The dress featured a warrior queen-like gold corset top accented by bands of flowing white silk that were draped to form a miniskirt, shoulder straps, and a train. Kardashian accessorized simply with glowing skin and gladiator-style high heels.

Sourcing McQueen-era Givenchy is a feat in and of itself. The late designer had a short stint at the French house which makes vintage pieces hard to find nowadays. But not only was Kardashian’s from McQueen’s Givenchy couture debut, it was worn by one of McQueen’s foremost muses on the runway: Naomi Campbell.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Campbell sported the exact corset dress on the 1996 runway, complete with gold eyeshadow and a sky-high hairdo. It was the first of what would be many McQueen shows for Campbell—at both Givenchy and McQueen—until the designer passed away in 2010. Titled “The Search for the Golden Fleece,” the collection drew inspiration from Greek mythology.

Campbell herself was also in a McQueen-era Givenchy mood recently. She wore a couture Union Jack dress from the fall 2000 show at gala in London this past weekend.

Thierry Orban/Sygma/Getty Images

Kardashian’s 45th birthday celebrations were splashy—and full of Parisian vintage. Earlier in the evening, the star stepped out to the All’s Fair premiere in a princess-worthy Dior dress from John Galliano’s spring 2000 show for the French maison. The floor-length design sat low on her shoulders and was marked by sculptural pleats and folds.

Over the years, vintage Galliano and McQueen have become mainstays in Kardashian’s red carpet wardrobe—so it’s only fitting they took center stage once again for her birthday celebration last night.

Edward Berthelot/WireImage/Getty Images