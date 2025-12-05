Kirsten Dunst famously played the titular part in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, but her latest red carpet appearance is worthy of another kind of princess. At the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia last night, Dunst stepped out in a Cinderella blue gown that felt like a modern-day fairy tale come to life.

Joining the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Greta Lee, Dunst added her name to the A-list cadre of stars who have worn Jonathan Anderson’s debut women’s collection for Dior of late. From the spring 2026 show, her dress featured an almost ’60s-style bodice that sat loose on the figure. It then moved into a floor-length maxi skirt with sheer inserts for added drama.

The entire piece was emblazoned with sea foam blue pailettes and was capped off with a long black bow that trailed down the center. Working with her long-time stylist Samantha McMillen, Dunst finished her look with soft blonde curls and jewelry from Sophie Bille Brahe.

Hoda Davaine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The gown’s romantic, ethereal charm has long been a signature element of Dunst’s red carpet repertoire over the decades. Dior, too, has played a major part in her history on the step and repeat—most notably, when the actor wore a vintage gown dated to 1952 from the maison to the 2017 Oscars.

And with a new man at the helm at Dior in Anderson, surely Dunst will lean even further into the house’s designs, especially in statement-making moments like this striking powder-blue number.