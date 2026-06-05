If you live in New York City (or a surrounding suburb), you know the current Knicks fever is inescapable. For the first time since 1999, the Knicks are in the NBA Finals (which they haven’t won since 1973). It’s safe to say the city is ecstatic. Usually chilly New Yorkers are beaming with pride for their team, shouting out “Let’s go Knicks” and “Knicks in four” with the same verve they normally save for cussing out a wayward cabby. It’s impossible not to get sucked up in the excitement, irregardless of whether you can tell tell a lay-up from a free throw.

Perhaps you somehow managed to get floor seats at Madison Square Garden. More likely, you’re watching the games at your local bar, or you simply want to support New York’s team out in the wild. No matter what, you need to do so in style, which doesn’t always mean decking yourself out in Knicks-branded merch. There are some more fashion-minded Knicks pieces on the market at the moment, but the team’s distinct colors mean you can also just wear orange and blue in support (and rewear once the series is over). Below, shop the pieces that will make you look like a true fan (even if you just learned of Jalen Brunson’s existence last month).