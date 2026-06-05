FASHION

How to Dress Like a New York Knicks Fan—Without Wearing a Jersey

As basketball mania sweeps the city, root for the team in style—even if you just learned who Jalen Brunson is.

by Carolyn Twersky Winkler
A collage of Knicks fanwear
Images courtesy of the brands. Collage by Kimberly Duck
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you live in New York City (or a surrounding suburb), you know the current Knicks fever is inescapable. For the first time since 1999, the Knicks are in the NBA Finals (which they haven’t won since 1973). It’s safe to say the city is ecstatic. Usually chilly New Yorkers are beaming with pride for their team, shouting out “Let’s go Knicks” and “Knicks in four” with the same verve they normally save for cussing out a wayward cabby. It’s impossible not to get sucked up in the excitement, irregardless of whether you can tell tell a lay-up from a free throw.

Perhaps you somehow managed to get floor seats at Madison Square Garden. More likely, you’re watching the games at your local bar, or you simply want to support New York’s team out in the wild. No matter what, you need to do so in style, which doesn’t always mean decking yourself out in Knicks-branded merch. There are some more fashion-minded Knicks pieces on the market at the moment, but the team’s distinct colors mean you can also just wear orange and blue in support (and rewear once the series is over). Below, shop the pieces that will make you look like a true fan (even if you just learned of Jalen Brunson’s existence last month).

New York or Nowhere Knicks Rafters Sweater
$175
Shopbop
Mini Amazona 180 Bag
$2,990
Loewe
Kith & Avirez New York Knicks Patrick Ewing Legend Jacket
$1,350
Kith
Corridor New York New York Cap
$35
Revolve
Miu Miu Zip-Up Logo-Detail Bomber Jacket
$3,600
Farfetch
New York Cashmere Sweater
$450
Nüülee
Sophie Buhai Everyday Earrings
$456
$625
Ssense
New York Knicks Mitchell & Ness Cream Concrete Apple T-Shirt
$49.99
The NBA Store
Loafer Bag
$1,750
JW Anderson
Khaite Kinga Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Shorts
$600
Net-A-Porter
Toteme Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
$560
Net-A-Porter
The Sports Oxford in Poplin - Knicks
$215
Dannijopro
Grosgrain Headband
$520
Lanvin
Vince Satin High-Rise Pants
$325
Saks Fifth Ave
Guest in Residence Layered Cotton-Cashmere T-Shirt
$265
Saks Fifth Ave
Adidas by Wales Bonner Karintha Lo Satin Sneaker
$160
$220
FWRD