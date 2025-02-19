Fashion Is Tied Up in Knots: 12 Ways to Wear the Twisty Trend

Perhaps you know them by their specific names— the square, the figure eight, the fisherman, the sheepshank. Or perhaps, you know them for their daily uses— shoe-tying, fishing, sewing, or the perfect top knot bun. Either way, you’ve likely recently noticed more than a few ways knotting their way into your Net-A-Porter cart. From balletcore to the fisherman aesthetic, the latest trends all seem to have a common tie-in (pun intended): the knot.

Yes, for some brands, the knot’s far from novel. When Thomas Mair, the former creative director of Bottega Veneta, first joined the company in 2001, he decided to relaunch an old, rounded box clutch. But he didn’t simply reproduce the 1978 shape, he ditched the clasp for a (now iconic) brass knot. Dubbed simply the Knot clutch, the bag (and its hardware) remains synonymous with the brand and continues to live on in new iterations season after season.

For other labels, the knot is a new addition. It presents a newfound shapeshifting quality— turning a simple silk shirt or cashmere sweater into something avant garde and special. Unlike other trends which risk quick burnout (apologies to the coquettish bow!), the knot presents endless, looping possibilities; depending on the application, the result varies from a youthful, campy, macrame nostalgia, to something more feminine and sleek, to cozy, luxurious and bundled up, to even edgy and architectural. Ahead, 12 knotty-pieces worthy of looping into your wardrobe.

Knotted T-shirt Small Fit $595 Balenciaga Shop Now Simple black t-shirt in the front, a snug hug of a knot in the back.

Beige Sea Rig Tote $590 Bode Shop Now Leave it to Bode to transform a simple canvas tote into something completely covetable with the addition of some crisscrossed, blue knotted rope.

Nalini Sweater $845 Altuzarra Shop Now “I don’t need any more cashmere sweaters this season,” you say. And yet, the Altuzarra knotted cashmere cannot be resisted.

Knot Bracelet $600 Bottega Veneta Shop Now When adorning a simple bracelet, the Bottega Veneta trademark knot becomes a perfect piece of everyday jewelry.

Knotted Leather Key Ring $25 COS Shop Now You definitely made something similar at camp. Which means you could probably DIY it. But, let’s face it, it’ll never be as tightly would as this lanyard.

Tangle Small Bag $890 Jil Sander Shop Now We’ve had our eye on this Jil Sander hand-knotted crossbody bag for a minute now. It’s funky and fun, comes in a handful of zippy colors, and won’t go out of style, possibly ever.

Isla Cocktail Top in Cream Boucle $393.75 $525 Kallmeyer Shop Now Kallmeyer’s intricate, twisted knot top will turn any black-slacks-and-blouse look into a sartorially interesting ensemble.

Knot Double Hoop Earrings in Brass with Rhodium Finish $640 Celine Shop Now Celine’s simple hoops have been around for a few seasons now—but the double knot style are a shiny new addition to add to your jewelry rotation.

Glossy Top Knot Pin $268 Neiman Marcus Shop Now Finish your top knot with a silver knot pin. Very meta, very chic.

Knot Compact Wallet $790 Loewe Shop Now The perfectly compact wallet in fresh, watery green leather. The contrasting knot tie adds a fun quirkiness, while still remaining incredibly chic.

Cassandre Thin Belt $545 Saint Laurent Shop Now Thanks to its extra long length, this Saint Laurent belt allows you to loop it through the front to add a fresh, cool twist to a simple t-shirt and jeans look.