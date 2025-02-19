Fashion Is Tied Up in Knots: 12 Ways to Wear the Twisty Trend

Perhaps you know them by their specific names— the square, the figure eight, the fisherman, the sheepshank. Or perhaps, you know them for their daily uses— shoe-tying, fishing, sewing, or the perfect top knot bun. Either way, you’ve likely recently noticed more than a few ways knotting their way into your Net-A-Porter cart. From balletcore to the fisherman aesthetic, the latest trends all seem to have a common tie-in (pun intended): the knot.
Yes, for some brands, the knot’s far from novel. When Thomas Mair, the former creative director of Bottega Veneta, first joined the company in 2001, he decided to relaunch an old, rounded box clutch. But he didn’t simply reproduce the 1978 shape, he ditched the clasp for a (now iconic) brass knot. Dubbed simply the Knot clutch, the bag (and its hardware) remains synonymous with the brand and continues to live on in new iterations season after season.
For other labels, the knot is a new addition. It presents a newfound shapeshifting quality— turning a simple silk shirt or cashmere sweater into something avant garde and special. Unlike other trends which risk quick burnout (apologies to the coquettish bow!), the knot presents endless, looping possibilities; depending on the application, the result varies from a youthful, campy, macrame nostalgia, to something more feminine and sleek, to cozy, luxurious and bundled up, to even edgy and architectural. Ahead, 12 knotty-pieces worthy of looping into your wardrobe.
Simple black t-shirt in the front, a snug hug of a knot in the back.
Leave it to Bode to transform a simple canvas tote into something completely covetable with the addition of some crisscrossed, blue knotted rope.
“I don’t need any more cashmere sweaters this season,” you say. And yet, the Altuzarra knotted cashmere cannot be resisted.
When adorning a simple bracelet, the Bottega Veneta trademark knot becomes a perfect piece of everyday jewelry.
You definitely made something similar at camp. Which means you could probably DIY it. But, let’s face it, it’ll never be as tightly would as this lanyard.
We’ve had our eye on this Jil Sander hand-knotted crossbody bag for a minute now. It’s funky and fun, comes in a handful of zippy colors, and won’t go out of style, possibly ever.
Kallmeyer’s intricate, twisted knot top will turn any black-slacks-and-blouse look into a sartorially interesting ensemble.
Celine’s simple hoops have been around for a few seasons now—but the double knot style are a shiny new addition to add to your jewelry rotation.
Finish your top knot with a silver knot pin. Very meta, very chic.
The perfectly compact wallet in fresh, watery green leather. The contrasting knot tie adds a fun quirkiness, while still remaining incredibly chic.
Thanks to its extra long length, this Saint Laurent belt allows you to loop it through the front to add a fresh, cool twist to a simple t-shirt and jeans look.
Don’t mistake these for a bow! The satin knot heels also come in a flat version, and will likely sell out before the weather allows for wear. The plan: Purchase now, wear forever.