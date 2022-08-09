Kourtney Kardashian is doing a little freelance modeling work for her sister. Several of Kim Kardashian’s family members have sported pieces from her SKIMS line on social media, but Kourtney was willing to give one of the more unorthodox looks at try. In an Instagram post on Monday, August 8, she shared some photos of herself in the line’s infamous $48 black “swim gloves” while on a lakeside vacation with the family.

Kim is a big fan of her own work and has been wearing long sleeves and gloved swimwear all summer. She’s also recently worn Chanel leather gloves into the pool for fun or because she forgot she had them on. Kourtney paired her water-friendly nylon gloves with a black SKIMS zippered one-piece for an overall cohesive look. And don’t worry, she had a matching lifejacket on in the boat. Safety first.

The gloves are mostly sold out in various colors and sizes, despite splitting opinions on social media. It is easy to make fun of wearing opera gloves into the ocean, one of the few places it is acceptable to be nearly naked in public. But consider how much easier it will be to “play mermaid” when you can drag yourself along the sand bed without breaking a nail.

The gloves have had a very successful campaign launch, with the wildly popular TikToker Bella Poarch posing in pink pair. Kim wore the gloves in nude on the cover of Sports Illustrated, matching it with her string bikini.

Both Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian have been by their sister’s side as she’s developed her brand. Khloé even influenced the cut of their body suits after asking for a little more cloth in the “crotch area.” Clearly, Kim has her biases: covering arms are more her priority.