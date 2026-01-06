As the masses abandon old habits in the New Year, Kristen Stewart is taking one of her prominent fashion vices into 2026. The actor stepped out in New York City yesterday in perhaps her most interesting musing on naked dressing yet. Old habits die hard, indeed.

Stewart was seen heading to the set of Late Night With Seth Meyers in a shiny sheer slip dress by The New Arrivals. With its diaphanous fabric and black thong layered underneath, the piece looked like a carryover outfit straight from Stewart’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. But the actor, who isn’t shy about twisting Hollywood beauty standards on their head, styled the dress in a way that made it feel fresh for 2026.

Over top, she wore a cropped white T-shirt from Leset and a black bomber with a bright red interior. Both pieces not only added coverage (the dress is entirely sheer in the bodice, too) but also grounded the look for the winter cold. Stewart finished her look with black Casadei boots and oval glasses and wore her hair in a messy updo.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Stewart has never been one to abide by the rules of the masses when it comes to red carpet trends. (There are dozens of stars who would have worn her sequined dress entirely on its own for optimal shock value). But the way she went about styling her dress actually speaks to a larger shift in how the trend is worn now. Look no further than the past few runway seasons where top brands, from Chanel to Burberry, have shown disco-ready skirts and dresses styled with basic shirts and technical jackets.

Those questioning how sheer dresses can translate into real life should take notes from Stewart’s latest outfit. Exposed thong optional, of course.