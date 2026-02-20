There’s borrowing your best friend’s lip gloss, and then there’s borrowing her archival Versace. While we all know Hailey Bieber has lots of lip gloss to spare, last night in Los Angeles Kylie Jenner asked for her Versace instead.

Attending a launch party for her new podcast “Better Half,” Jenner slipped into a vintage leather bustier from Versace’s spring 2002 show. The risqué piece features a plunging neckline, fringing along the sleeves and hemline, and a daring lace-up closure at the back. Jenner paired the piece, which she dubbed with the title “sisterhood of the traveling jacket,” with a pair of second-skin leather trousers and cat-eye glasses.

Bieber debuted the archival gem for her 29th birthday in November, continuing a long-standing tradition of scouring the archives for her big day. Like Jenner, Bieber paired the top with black trousers, though her pair (vintage Prada, naturally) were in a stark wool fabric instead of leather.

The specifics of how Bieber and Jenner maneuvered the hand-off remains unclear—but the sultry, sleek fit of the laceed item fits well within both models’s personal styles.

Remarklably, the garment has even more of a history beyond Jenner and Bieber. After model Inga Savitts wore it on the Milan runway, Nicole Kidman slipped it on for a memorable 2002 Interview Magazine editorial and Steven Meisel shot it for the collection’s nude beach-themed campaign shortly after. Donatella Versace wore the full look, including the fringed top and matching hot pants, to take her bow following the label’s fall 2002 show.

Both Jenner and Bieber have extensive vintage archives, spanning the most important points of fashion history—from John Galliano’s tenure at Dior, to ’80s and ’90s Thierry Mugler couture and Alaïa. In an era obsessed with newness, there’s something powerful about choosing a piece that’s already lived several glamorous lives. Particularly one that belongs to a close friend.