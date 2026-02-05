Thanks to many years of trial and error, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have all landed on their distinct aesthetics by now. There’s Kim and her body-conscious Skims and Chrome Hearts looks, Khloé’s high-glam athleisure, Kourtney’s recent adaptation of all-black, and Kendall and Kylie’s model-off-duty minimalism and 2000s bombshell dressing, respectively. Even though their approaches often differ, that doesn’t mean they can’t meet in the middle. Take Kylie and Kourtney’s joint outing in Los Angeles yesterday, for instance.

Stepping out to launch their Lemme x Kylie Cosmetics gummies at Ulta Beauty, the sisters slipped into coordinating skirt suits that spoke the exact same style language. Kylie chose a plunging suit jacket that featured a buttoned closure along one side and a ruffled lapel. She wore nothing underneath her jacket aside from a black and white bra which poked out ever-so slightly from the neckline. Down below, the model went with a fitted pencil skirt and black stilettos and finished the look with oval glasses. Kourtney abided by the same formula with key differences.

IXOLA / BACKGRID

The Lemme founder also chose a black suit coat, though hers had a more traditional silhouette, with buttons lining the center front. Her skirt was slightly shorter than Kylie’s, falling at the mid-thigh. Kourtney also took a more maximalist approach to accessorizing. She added a fingerless leather gloves, sheer stockings, and a black beret for good measure.

It’s fitting that Kylie and Kourtney used all-black as a throughline. The shade has become a reliable uniform both sisters have turned to—Kylie for various nights out and appearances with Timothée Chalamet at awards shows, and Kourtney in her newfound rocker era following her marriage to Travis Barker.

The sisters also have their own business empire, with Kylie’s cosmetics business coming together with Kourtney’s wellness line for a collaboration. Consider this the Kardashian-Jenner version of “business woman special” dressing.