Kylie Jenner is a busy woman. She has two young kids to take care of, a makeup brand to run, and 379 million followers waiting for her next Instagram post. It’s perfectly reasonable then, that the reality star just got around to watching season two of The White Lotus. To be fair, that might not be the case, we’re just going off of her recent looks, which seem to have been influenced by the show, and one character in particular.

Jenner recently returned from a vacation with friends, not to Sicily, but to Turks and Caicos. Naturally, she shared many photos to her Instagram, and though for the most part, Jenner wore casual looks like black bikinis and work out sets, a few specific outfits caught our attention. Over the weekend, the mom of two shared a set of photos posing on a balcony. Jenner’s outfit in the pics can only be described as Portia from The White Lotus if she had more money to spend. Lately, Jenner has been keeping her looks fairly simple, sticking to a neutral palette with a few exceptions here and there. This outfit, though, courtesy of the Jacquemus spring 2023 show, is something else entirely. On top, Jenner wore a cropped button-up in a sheer brown mesh with strings that wrapped around her torso. The bottoms were then comprised of a tiny little skirt in a green paisley print. The most notable part of the skirt was the exposed thong, which revealed a blue panel in the back and officially made Jenner the latest to embrace the whale tail trend.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

But while the separates are notable, the accessories are something else entirely. On her feet the reality star wore strappy brown sandals, lined at the base with neon yellow fur, which matched an oversized bag in the same fluffy fabric.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Jenner wasn’t done bringing the color, however and two days later and she shared another set of photos in another unique look. This time, the reality star was in a bikini, a suit from the Chanel spring 1995 collection featuring green bottoms, and a top with one blue cup and one pink. The whole set was covered in Swarovski rhinestones, including an embellished interlocking C logo on the back of the bottoms. Jenner continued to bring color when it came to her accessories, carrying a green and yellow nylon knotted bucket bag from J.W. Anderson. The bag in particular seems to have been a vacation favorite of Jenner’s as she carried it around with her often during the trip, wearing it when she visited the beach in a neon green nylon skirt and Coperni wedge sandals.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Instagram/@kyliejenner

All of these looks are reminiscent of elevated (if not more confidantly worn) versions of the mismatched, Gen-Z, bought-off-Instagram aesthetic Haley Lu Richardson’s Portia wore throughout The White Lotus. The character’s outfits sparked a lot of conversation regarding wether Portia dressed well or not, and whether her questionable outfit choices were on purpose (they were). Of course, Jenner’s own look will probably spark debate as well, with people likely to get stuck on the exposed thong and the blindingly bright fur more than anything. It’s possible she’s just having a little bit of fun with her style while on vacation, embracing a quirkier aesthetic, and it’s definitely nice to see Jenner in some color. Besides, if she is watching The White Lotus, we can’t blame her for being influenced by the style. I mean, who didn’t do their hair in braids at least once after watching Wednesday? Who knows, maybe soon we’ll see her in sweater vests and knitted boleros.

