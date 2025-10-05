Lacoste Heads to the Locker Room for Spring 2026

Lacoste brought a certain athletic intimacy to Paris Fashion Week on Sunday morning, staging its spring 2026 show inside the Lycée Carnot’s Hall Eiffel. The space was reimagined as ‘The Locker Room,’ complete with towel stacks for seating, steamed glass panels, and shower curtains in a presentation that blurred the lines between private ritual and public performance.

For her latest outing, creative director Pelagia Kolotouros explored the moments after competition—the in-between state when athletes shed their uniforms and composure alike. The collection unpacked that idea through transparency, texture, and ease. Sheer polos, robe-like trenches stamped “Tennis for Everyone,” and wet-look nylon pieces hinted at both sensuality and practicality. Reflective leather coats, towel skirts, and oversized outerwear played with proportion and material, balancing function with fluidity.

Kolotouros continued the tailoring thread from previous seasons, loosening it up this time with slouchy silhouettes and crisp poplin shirts and accessories emblazoned with phrases like “Only for Tennis.” The brand’s iconic crocodile appeared in grass-green embroidery inspired by tennis courts, while the Lenglen bag returned with pleated details and racket-grip handles.

The palette drew on vintage sportswear references—orange, archival blue, grass green, and neutral tones—creating a rhythm of color that nodded to Lacoste’s heritage without feeling nostalgic. Kolotouros looked to founder René Lacoste’s early training years for inspiration, translating his spirit of discipline and experimentation into modern form. By show’s end, as models walked in translucent tops, one printed with tennis instructions, the message was clear: this was a study in contrasts—between strength and vulnerability, polish and perspiration. And rather than chasing perfection, the Greek-American designer embraced the unfinished and the human, finding sophistication in the quiet aftermath of play.

