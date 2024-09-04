Sorry method dressing, Lady Gaga is instead keeping to the fashion classics. For her first major appearance in promotion of Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga avoided the recent surge of themed red carpet fashions, instead opting for a dramatic ball gown, blinding Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a dramatic lace face mask that has quite the fashion pedigree.

Gaga, hand-in-hand with her fiancé Michael Polansky, arrived to the Venice Film Festival today in a plunging Christian Dior couture dress. The showpiece featured a low-cut front that flowed into a structured corset and criss-cross straps at the back. As simple as the dress proved to be, its tiered statement skirt made quite the impact as Gaga posed on the red carpet. She rounded out her look with a diamond necklace and earrings, a slicked-back bun, and a bold lace mask that partially obscured her visage. Perhaps it’s bat ear shape can be read as a slight nod to the Batman franchise, but Gaga’s choice was likely more informed by her love of fashion eccentricity.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

The accessory, created by hat designer Philip Treacy for his 2001 couture show, is believed to be part of Daphne Guinness’s personal collection and was once worn by Isabella Blow, the famed fashion editor who nurtured both McQueen and Treacy’s talents. A version of the hat has even been displayed in museums for exhibits honoring Blow’s legacy.

For someone who started their career wearing experimental fashion—remember that meat dress?—it might be surprising to see Gaga not referencing her Joker character Harley Quinn even in the slightest. Still, this meaningful archival pull—Gaga is a self-proclaimed admirer of Blow’s—made just as much, if not more, of an impact than a themed dress would.

Gaga arrived to Venice earlier this week with Polansky, showing off her blinding engagement ring and a very “Ladies Who Lunch” polka dot dress by La Roxx. She paired her mini with sheer tights, sleek stilettos, and a half-up, half-down hairdo.

For a Joker photo call this morning, Gaga slipped into an elegant Christian Dior couture dress. And although she’s in Italy, she topped off the ankle-length piece with the ultimate French girl accessory: a black beret.

So far, Gaga is steering far, far away from themed dressing when it concerns her Joker press style. And considering that Gaga’s positioning herself for another Best Actress nomination at the Oscars, expect even more Old Hollywood elegance from where these moments came from.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

After the Joker photo call earlier in the day, Gaga and her co-star Joaquin Phoenix later discussed their appearances in the Todd Phillips-directed film which has been described as a “dystopian musical.” The film follows Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) and his love interest Harley Quinn (Gaga).

Despite a heavy musical elements, Gaga pushed back saying “It’s very different,” when compared to a typical musical. “The music is a way to give the characters a way to express themselves because the dialogue wasn’t enough,” she added.