Labubus come and go, but Lady Gaga’s loyalty to the Hermès Mini Kelly? Unshakable. Last night, the singer was seen toting the status accessory sans charm while out in New York, just a few weeks after she attached her now-infamous plushie to its handles.

Gaga, seen leaving The Corner Store with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, slipped into one of her go-to outfit formulas: all-black everything. This time she paired a skintight bodysuit with a cropped tuxedo jacket featuring frayed edges along the hemline. Gaga slung her leather Kelly with gold hardware across her figure—the cult design, which starts at $27,000 secondhand, was just the right size to store her date night essentials in. Finishing Gaga’s look was a pair of shield sunglasses and towering platforms. For glam, she tucked her platinum hair behind her ears and sported a bold red lip color.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Like many celebrities, Gaga has fallen under the Labubu spell this summer. But unlike most, the singer isn’t just buying her plushies directly from Pop Mart—which is an accomplishment in and of itself.

Labubu designer Marko Monroe created a custom charm for Gaga, which she later attached to the same Kelly bag she wore last night. She’s worn the DIY charm on multiple occasions, usually pairing it with a sleek coat and towering pumps.

In many ways, Labubu hunting has become a similar phenomenon to shopping for a Hermès bag. There’s a limited supply, lots of demand, and a secondary market with insanely inflated prices. In other words, scoring a Labubu and a Kelly is a feat only someone like Gaga could pull off.