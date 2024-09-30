Lady Gaga is primed for her first spin on the silver screen since 2021’s House of Gucci with Todd Phillips’s jukebox musical, Joker: Folie à Deux. But before the public witnesses Gaga transforming into Harley Quinn, she’s making red carpet stops around the globe with her co-star, Joaquin Phoenix.

The actors kicked off their Joker press tour in August at the Venice Film Festival where Gaga channeled French Girl, not method, dressing. Since then, the star has gone all in on channeling her comic book character. There’s been an overload of fire engine red, rubberized playsuits, and plenty or Marc Jacobs Kiki boots to go around. Gaga even chopped her hair into a shaggy neon mullet for the film’s UK premiere. It’s safe to say that Gaga, someone who’s dabbled with method acting in the past, is really taking this whole themed style thing quite seriously.

From elevated clown-core gowns to risqué beauty moments, see all of Lady Gaga’s Joker: Folie à Deux press fashion, below.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Gaga tried her hand at themed style for her first non-festival Joker appearance during the film’s UK premiere. She donned a custom Celine ball gown and jacket, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and elevated clown hair and makeup that was pure Harley Quinn.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Following her London red carpet, Gaga opted for something a little less formal to wear for a Joker photo call the next day. She mixed Harley Quinn fantasy with vintage glam, wearing a demure prairie dress with grunge Marc Jacobs shoes.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images Gaga stayed in character for a September 25 fan event in London with this pinstripe shirt dress that she wore with a pair of jester tights.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images While leaving the event, Gaga changed into an even bolder look. She paired a custom leotard from Central Saint Martins designer Ida Immendorff with statement Marc Jacobs boots.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s hard to go wrong with a black tee, movie star glasses, and dress pants.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images For the film’s Venice premiere, Gaga looked breathtaking in a plunging Dior gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The star of Gaga’s outfit was her vintage Philip Treacy headpiece that was once worn by the late iconoclast, Isabella Blow.