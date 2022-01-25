A little black dress will forever be canon in the world of fashion and style. Its ease and versatility is too great to ever step away from, and even Lady Gaga knows that sometimes, slipping on an LBD is the answer to all your style problems. Of course, Gaga is Gaga and she could never just wear a black a-line dress or something else so pedestrian. No, even when she’s wearing an LBD she has to bring the drama, and that’s exactly what she did on Monday night when she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The multi-hyphenate stepped out in a look from Christian Siriano’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The base of the look, a strapless mini dress is fairly simple, but it’s the sleeves that really make the dress Gaga-worthy. The tulle pieces wrap around Gaga’s forearm like presents before jutting out and adding some major volume to the overall ensemble. Gaga simply wore the dress to sit and chat with Jimmy Kimmel, but something tells us she would have had a lot of fun performing in it as well.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Gaga kept the rest of her styling simple, pairing the dress with black pumps and oversized sunglasses. The only color in the look comes from her pink lips and the blue of her nail polish, giving the whole outfit a big “stopping by my fourth husband’s funeral” vibe.