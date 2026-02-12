Lana Condor on Valentine’s Day Plans and Major Fashion Purchases

Lana Condor is bringing the sunshine back to New York.

The actor touched down in Manhattan’s icy Chelsea neighborhood on February 12 to attend the Carolina Herrera fall 2026 show during New York Fashion Week. Fully fitted in a bright-yellow mini from the brand—a look that mirrored the actor’s bright disposition, despite the city’s chilly temps—Condor sat by Martha Stewart, Nina Dobrev, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ariana DeBose front-row. “I wanted to be a ray of sun, because it’s so cold,” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Star told W after the show. The Washington native had plenty to chat to about, what with her thriller/slasher film Pretty Lethal premiering at South by Southwest in March (Uma Thurman and Maddie Ziegler also star) and a recent honeymoon with husband Anthony De La Torre under her belt. Below, Condor talks her Wes Gordon-designed look, and her plans for Valentine’s Day.

Can you describe your look for the show today?

I’m such a big sleeves girl, but I love that this one still has structure, so it’s not actually insane. I did a color analysis, and I was told that this mustard tone works very well with my color palette. So during my fitting, when they offered this up, I was like, “Yes!” I don’t wear a lot of bright colors, and I was attracted to this.

Lana Condor attends the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District on February 12, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Aeon/GC Images

How would you describe Carolina Herrera’s fall 2026 collection?

Refined, sleek, and effortless. It felt very chic and put together, but effortless. There was one piece that I need and I already told the team it’s mine. Give it to me! That red, high-neck, corset vibe with the low, low waist and the big, big skirt. I want that for a premiere.

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

I felt the show leaned a little bit more professional and I loved that. I want to be that girl walking down the street! If I saw any of those models in any of the pieces walking down the street I’d be like, “You’ve got your life together.”

What was your first major fashion purchase?

It was recently. I got offered a bag at Hermès. That was definitely my first major fashion purchase. Right now, it’s so precious to me, I don’t want to share it with anyone—but I’ll eventually debut it, for sure.

What’s your ideal Valentine’s Day gift?

A home-cooked meal. My husband doesn’t cook a lot, but there’s one thing he does: it’s called “daddy pasta,” and it’s my favorite, ever. It’s just spaghetti and tomato sauce and sausage, but that’s my dream Valentine’s meal—that and some red wine.

Have you asked him to make it for Valentine’s Day?

I don’t want to ask, he should know! He should read my mind and know.