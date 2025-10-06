Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene are bringing Louisiana to Paris Fashion Week. Just days after their first wedding anniversary, Del Rey and Dufrene made a rare joint appearance at Alessandro Michele’s spring 2026 runway show for Valentino. Their looks were so different, it seemed as if they were dressing for two separate occasions.

Del Rey, a long-time friend of Michele, was the more formal of the two. She wore an angelic goddess dress that featured a plunging neckline, faux fur arm straps, and a flowing maxi skirt. The singer paired the piece with Hollywood curls, white heels, and a handbag with embroidery and sequins.

Dufrene, for his part, slipped into blue co-ords from Valentino as he accompanied Del Rey to the show. Paired with a black baseball cap, Oakley glasses, and cowboy boots, the couple literally dressed to their personalities—Del Rey, ethereal and enigmatic as ever, and Dufrene, an alligator and swamp boat tour guide not yet used to the razzle dazzle of Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Del Rey, 40, and Dufrene, 50, met in March 2019 when the singer took an airboat tour guided by Dufrene. They reconnected five years later and ultimately went public with their relationship in 2024. They tied the knot at the bayou in Des Allemandes, Louisiana—where Dufrene operates his boat tours—in September of last year and recently celebrated one year of marriage by sharing photos from their special day to Instagram.

“When we met, I realized pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table,” Del Rey told W last month. “Jeremy said, ‘I work with alligators—I have tough skin.’ And he is a man of his word. All the things that made me upset—and there were so many!—he would just listen and say, ‘You be you—and I’ll just love you more.’”