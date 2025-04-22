The ascent of Laufey Lin Jónsdóttir, better known as simply Laufey, is written like a Nordic fairytale. The Icelandic-Chinese singer reached the final of her country’s version of The Voice as a young teenager in 2014 and ten years later, she won Best Traditional Album Pop for Bewitched at the Grammys. The rest, as they say, is history.

Much like her romantic jazz ballads, Laufey (pronounced “lay-vay”) has found her red carpet niche in ladylike, whimsical designs. The singer almost always looks like she just emerged from some sort of magic forest kingdom when taking to the red carpet: think pastel, floor-length dresses done in sheer fabrics, blush pink Chanel couture, and a healthy selection of Mary Janes. But that isn’t to say that Laufey doesn’t have range when it comes to her style—the singer can pull off an ultra-glam moment with sequins and bold eyeshadow just as well as her usual boho signatures. Look through Laufey’s best red carpet style, here.

2025: Fashion Trust U.S. Awards Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Laufey’s sheer Bode dress perfectly framed her metallic heels.

2025: Chloé Show WWD/WWD/Getty Images The singer joined the boho front row at Chemena Kamali’s fall 2025 Chloé show where she wore a mint, see-through dress and the brand’s cult Paddington bag.

2025: Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Party Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Manolo Blahnik heels added even more sparkle to Laufey’s sheer and sequinned dress.

2024: Variety Hitmakers Brunch Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer, wearing a festive jacket and no pants, met up with her friend Olivia Rodrigo at a 2024 Variety brunch.

2024: Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl Premiere Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Baby doll dresses, like this floral look Laufey wore to the premiere of her concert film, are a staple of her red carpet style.

2024: Wicked L.A. Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In a pink Chanel jumpsuit with black accents, Laufey channeled her inner Glinda and Elphaba at the Wicked Los Angeles premiere.

2024: CFDA Awards Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images Laufey sparkled at the 2024 CFDA Awards in this checkerboard Rodarte number that she paired with purple eyeshadow and slicked-back hair.

2024: Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour Premiere Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images The purple carpet of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS film premiere was a nice accent to Laufey’s pink and black silk dress.

2024: Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Laufey approached her Met Gala debut like a veteran, wearing a stunning Prabal Gurung look with a ruffled skirt and sheer headpiece.

2024: Grammy Awards Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images The singer took home the Grammy for Traditional Pop Vocal Album in this pink polka dot number from Chanel that featured an open back and a silver waist chain.

2024: Pre-Grammy Gala Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Prior to her big Grammy win, Laufey epitomized elegance at a pre-party in a halter neck dress worn with ladylike heels and a butterfly-shaped clutch.

2024: True Detective: Night Country Premiere Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images In a green party dress and a structured clutch, Laufey showed early on that her red carpet style has the range.

2024: Spotify Best New Artist Party Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images The singer added a pop of red to her tiered mini dress to attend a 2024 Spotify party.

2024: Golden Globe Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Laufey mixed boho with bridal at the 2024 Golden Globes.

2023: Xo, Kitty Premiere Variety/Variety/Getty Images Ballet flats are the preferred shoe for the singer when taking to the red carpet.