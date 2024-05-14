When it comes to runway shows, sometimes, the front row tells you just as much of a story as the clothes do. Last night in London, Stray Kids member Lee Know mixed and mingled with the starry crowd that stepped out to Gucci’s Cruise 2025 show which included everyone from Kate and Lila Moss to Dua Lipa and Paul Mescal. Outside, legions of his adoring fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

Lee, fresh off his debut appearance at the Met Gala alongside his bandmates, jetted to London for Gucci designer Sabato De Sarno’s latest collection. The musician, fittingly, sported a matching look that went all in on the Italian brand’s signature monogram. Lee’s show outfit featured a tailored jacket and matching dress pants that he accented with an extra-long tie and platform horse-bit loafers. Once inside the night’s venue, the Tate Modern art museum, Lee took his place on the front row where he ultimately met up with an array of A-list names.

The South Korean artist snapped photos, three of which he shared to his Instagram, with the actor and longtime Gucci ambassador Paul Mescal. The Irish heartthrob, who also had a run-in with his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, looked dapper in a plunging black shirt and matching trousers.

Things didn’t end there, however. Lee also shared a snap with a smiling De Sarno following the runway presentation. The star met up with Dua Lipa, who just released her new album Radical Optimism, Gucci regular Mark Ronson, and Salma Hayek.

Lee’s appearance at the Gucci presentation, which also happened to be his first time attending a runway show, coincides with some major recent moves. Earlier this month, Lee and his Stray Kids bandmates—Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N—took the Met Gala by storm in custom Tommy Hilfiger outfits. Their presence at the gala also marked the first time that a K-pop act not only attended together but also showed up wearing the same designer. The band also released a new song, “Lose My Breath,” which they are scheduled to perform on Good Morning America tomorrow. Perhaps Lee will be sporting some pieces from De Sarno’s latest collection.